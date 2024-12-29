But many people still have fond memories of the days when the South Yorkshire People’s Republic was waging a rearguard action against Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government.

These pictures focus on the best things about living in Sheffield during the 80s, from the popular shops, pubs and leisure facilities of the era to the exciting events which took place in the city back then.

Do you remember the early days of Sheffield’s much-missed Ski Village, taking to the ice at Silver Blades rink on Queens Road, or the day Bruce Springsteen rocked Bramall Lane?

They’re just some of the memorable sights and occasions captured in this retro photo gallery.

Bargain hunting at the old Sheaf and Castle markets, drinks at the one-of-a-kind Stone House pub on Church Street, and cooling off on a hot summer’s day at the Millhouses Park lido are among the other iconic 80s Sheffield experiences pictured which live on only through the memories.

1 . Hanrahan's Bar Staff at Hanrahan's Bar, on Glossop Road, Sheffield, 1984 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2 . Ski Village Pictured on one of the new ski runs at Sheffield Ski Village, Parkwood Springs, are, left to right: John Fleetham (29) managing director; Giovanna Foletti (20), receptionist; Andrew Lockerbie (21), instructor; and Scott Robinson (16) instructor, in October 1988 | Sheffield Newspapers

3 . Sheaf Market Brian's millinery stall at Sheaf Market, Sheffield city centre, in August 1985 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd