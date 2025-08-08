Sheffield retro: 19 of Sheffield's roughest pubs from over the decades, according to you, including the Cannon

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2025, 10:12 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Sheffield has many fantastic pubs - but there will always be a few over the decades that earn a bit of a reputation for themselves.

We asked our readers which pubs they remember as being the city’s roughest back in the day.

These were some of the pubs named the most, including the Cannon and Magnet pubs.

Now, there is no authority on what is a ‘rough pub’ - what is ‘rough’ to one punter is to another a watering hole full of characters.

As Jacqueline Richardson put it: “The roughest ones were the best ones to go in. Real people with real lives and problems but the best people to have a laugh with. What you see is what you got.”

How many of these pubs did you visit? What did you hear that cemented it as one of Sheffield’s rough pubs, or maybe marked it as one of the ‘good ones’ in your books?

The Amberley Hotel, at Attercliffe Common, Attercliffe, was one of Sheffield's roughest pubs, according to Denise Blackburn

1. Amberley Hotel

The Amberley Hotel, at Attercliffe Common, Attercliffe, was one of Sheffield's roughest pubs, according to Denise Blackburn | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Magnet pub on Southey Green Road, Sheffield, was suggested by a number of readers as one of the city's roughest pubs from years gone by

2. The Magnet

The Magnet pub on Southey Green Road, Sheffield, was suggested by a number of readers as one of the city's roughest pubs from years gone by | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

The Cannon pub, on Castle Street, in Sheffield city centre, pictured here in November 1990, had a fearsome reputation back in the day. It was suggested by lots of readers as one of Sheffield's roughest pubs from years gone by. Siobhan Overall commented: "Ooh yes, no side eye to anyone in there."

3. The Cannon

The Cannon pub, on Castle Street, in Sheffield city centre, pictured here in November 1990, had a fearsome reputation back in the day. It was suggested by lots of readers as one of Sheffield's roughest pubs from years gone by. Siobhan Overall commented: "Ooh yes, no side eye to anyone in there." | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

The old mock Tudor Elm Tree pub on City Road, Manor, Sheffield, was reputedly so rough a former landlady there used to keep a baseball bat handy in case trouble broke out. It closed in around 2009.

4. Elm Tree

The old mock Tudor Elm Tree pub on City Road, Manor, Sheffield, was reputedly so rough a former landlady there used to keep a baseball bat handy in case trouble broke out. It closed in around 2009. | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

