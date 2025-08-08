We asked our readers which pubs they remember as being the city’s roughest back in the day.

These were some of the pubs named the most, including the Cannon and Magnet pubs.

Now, there is no authority on what is a ‘rough pub’ - what is ‘rough’ to one punter is to another a watering hole full of characters.

As Jacqueline Richardson put it: “The roughest ones were the best ones to go in. Real people with real lives and problems but the best people to have a laugh with. What you see is what you got.”

How many of these pubs did you visit? What did you hear that cemented it as one of Sheffield’s rough pubs, or maybe marked it as one of the ‘good ones’ in your books?

1 . Amberley Hotel The Amberley Hotel, at Attercliffe Common, Attercliffe, was one of Sheffield's roughest pubs, according to Denise Blackburn | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . The Magnet The Magnet pub on Southey Green Road, Sheffield, was suggested by a number of readers as one of the city's roughest pubs from years gone by | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens Photo Sales

3 . The Cannon The Cannon pub, on Castle Street, in Sheffield city centre, pictured here in November 1990, had a fearsome reputation back in the day. It was suggested by lots of readers as one of Sheffield's roughest pubs from years gone by. Siobhan Overall commented: "Ooh yes, no side eye to anyone in there." | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales