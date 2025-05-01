'It gives us the ick': Desperate dating site hopefuls 'pretend to be firefighters' to get matches in South Yorkshire
Dating a firefighter is sometimes idealised - they work out lots, they look good in uniform, and they face down disasters for their day job.
But, rather than doing any of that hard work, some people in South Yorkshire are apparently prepared to just wear a fake T-shirt and say they are a firefighter.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has seen fit to give their county a bit of dating advice by sharing an image of a man in a T-shirt - which they say is an example of someone pretending to be a firefighter on dating apps.
Apparently, some lonely hearts think printing a T-shirt with the SYFR logo is all the proof they need to claim they are a certified cat-rescuing, pole clambering, hose wrangling hero and score themselves a date.
There’s just one problem - the logo is fake, and so is the T-shirt.
“We sometimes get reports of people pretending to be South Yorkshire firefighters to get a date,” posted the force in a post to their official Facebook page.
“So just to be clear - This isn't our logo; this isn't our uniform; and pretending to be a firefighter on dating sites gives us the ick.”
The photo of the reportedly fake fireman has been cropped to hide the wearer’s identity. Several commenters have cheekily called on SYFR to “post the face,” while others just called the ploy “desperate”.
