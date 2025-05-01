Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People in South Yorkshire are pretending to be firefighters using mocked up T-shirts to get dates online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dating a firefighter is sometimes idealised - they work out lots, they look good in uniform, and they face down disasters for their day job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, rather than doing any of that hard work, some people in South Yorkshire are apparently prepared to just wear a fake T-shirt and say they are a firefighter.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue have shared how they receive calls from members of the public reporting people pretending to be firefighters to get dates online. | South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has seen fit to give their county a bit of dating advice by sharing an image of a man in a T-shirt - which they say is an example of someone pretending to be a firefighter on dating apps.

Apparently, some lonely hearts think printing a T-shirt with the SYFR logo is all the proof they need to claim they are a certified cat-rescuing, pole clambering, hose wrangling hero and score themselves a date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s just one problem - the logo is fake, and so is the T-shirt.

“We sometimes get reports of people pretending to be South Yorkshire firefighters to get a date,” posted the force in a post to their official Facebook page.

“So just to be clear - This isn't our logo; this isn't our uniform; and pretending to be a firefighter on dating sites gives us the ick.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The photo of the reportedly fake fireman has been cropped to hide the wearer’s identity. Several commenters have cheekily called on SYFR to “post the face,” while others just called the ploy “desperate”.