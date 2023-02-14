Popeyes has announced it is opening a UK first drive-thru in Rotherham this year

Popeyes has announced it is opening its first-ever drive-thru in Rotherham as the American fast food chain plans to expand in the UK this year. The Louisiana-style chicken restaurant announced it is opening six new UK restaurants and the drive-thru in 2023 alongside its 17 existing branches.

Popeyes launched in the UK in 2021 when the first store opened in Stratford’s Westfield Shopping Centre. The company currently has 3,400 restaurants worldwide, after first opening in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1972. The new drive-thru is expected to open at Parkgate Shopping Park.

Tom Crowley, chief executive at Popeyes UK said: "The sustained demand we’re seeing for Popeyes in the UK is incredible.

“It’s still brilliant to see how enthusiastically the UK has welcomed us, and we’re particularly proud to be opening our first drive-thru locations this year."

The first of the new restaurants will open in Cambridge on February 16, followed by Reading on February 23 and Cardiff in late March. However, a date has not yet been confirmed for the drive-thru in Rotherham.

Popeyes - list of new openings

Cambridge

Reading

Cardiff

Plymouth

Richmond

Rotherham

Barrhead

Full list of Popeyes branches in the UK

Westfield Stratford

Whitechapel Delivery Kitchen

Bermondsey Delivery Kitchen

Dulwich Delivery Kitchen

Battersea Delivery Kitchen

Romford

Maida Vale Delivery Kitchen

Brent Cross Delivery Kitchen

Ealing

Chelmsford

Reading

Cambridge

Brighton

Oxford

Leicester

Nottingham

Derby

Cardiff

Rotherham

Liverpool

Plymouth

Gateshead

Barrhead

