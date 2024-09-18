Spaniel who carries his own lead around with him arrives at South Yorkshire shelter in “total emergency”

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
A 12-year-old Spaniel has arrived at a Rotherham dog shelter this week and “broken hearts” of those who work there.

Trigger carries around his lead that he arrived with, and takes it to bed to curl up with.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said in a social media post: “He’s had a very difficult time recently, and is in a sorry state.

“He is very underweight, very matted, was not eating and was passing blood. 

Trigger, at Helping Yorkshire PoundiesTrigger, at Helping Yorkshire Poundies
Trigger, at Helping Yorkshire Poundies | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

“He’s already stronger and brighter than he was, and all of a sudden we saw a little glimpse of Spaniel from him - turns out he’s a dab hand at a game of fetch.”

Trigger arrived at the shelter earlier this week, and since then, his appetite has grown slightly thanks to fresh chicken being offered to him.

He has been given treatment to help his gut, been wormed, had a groom, and is getting ready for a trip to the vets.

HYPS said he is a “special, sweet, gentle boy” and they will do “all we can for him to get him healthy and happy”.

They have asked for people to donate towards his care if possible, which you can do online.

You can also get in touch if you would be able to foster him.

