South Yorkshire animal rescue shares update on spaniel who broke hearts carrying his own lead around
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Trigger arrived at the Rotherham dog shelter this week in an emergency, with staff sharing an appeal saying he had “broken their hearts”.
He carries around the lead he arrived with, and even takes it to bed and curls up with it.
Four days after sharing the initial appeal which said he was “underweight, very matted, not eating” and passing blood, HYPS staff have shared a hopeful update.
In a new post on social media, they said: “Thank you all so much for the outpouring of love and support for Trigger.
“He’s feeling so much brighter and stronger already, and we’re delighted to let you all know that he moved into foster yesterday to continue his recuperation.”
Hundreds of people commented on HYPS’ Facebook appeal about the pup, with people across the country offering to give him a foster home.
£1,624 was donated to HYPS from the appeal post alone.
They added: “We’ll keep you all updated with his progress, but just wanted to let you all know that he’s doing well, and thank you for all of your support - donations, offers of help, etc - it really is so, so appreciated.”
One commenter said they were “sending this gorgeous boy a gentle hug”, another hoped for him to get “the loving sofa he deserves”, and a third simply said “oh my heart”.
Below the recent positive update, many have wished Trigger luck in his foster home.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.