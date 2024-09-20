Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Helping Yorkshire Poundies has shared an update on the 12-year-old Spaniel who arrived at the shelter in a “sorry state”, sparking an outpouring of love from the public.

Trigger arrived at the Rotherham dog shelter this week in an emergency, with staff sharing an appeal saying he had “broken their hearts”.

He carries around the lead he arrived with, and even takes it to bed and curls up with it.

Four days after sharing the initial appeal which said he was “underweight, very matted, not eating” and passing blood, HYPS staff have shared a hopeful update.

Trigger, at Helping Yorkshire Poundies | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

In a new post on social media, they said: “Thank you all so much for the outpouring of love and support for Trigger.

“He’s feeling so much brighter and stronger already, and we’re delighted to let you all know that he moved into foster yesterday to continue his recuperation.”

Hundreds of people commented on HYPS’ Facebook appeal about the pup, with people across the country offering to give him a foster home.

£1,624 was donated to HYPS from the appeal post alone.

Trigger in his new foster home, shared by Helping Yorkshire Poundies. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

They added: “We’ll keep you all updated with his progress, but just wanted to let you all know that he’s doing well, and thank you for all of your support - donations, offers of help, etc - it really is so, so appreciated.”

One commenter said they were “sending this gorgeous boy a gentle hug”, another hoped for him to get “the loving sofa he deserves”, and a third simply said “oh my heart”.

Below the recent positive update, many have wished Trigger luck in his foster home.