These six pups are thriving in the care of a Yorkshire animal charity weeks after their heavily-pregnant mum was abandoned on the streets.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies shared this clip of the Stranger Things litter - Steve, Dustin, Hopper, Eleven, Robyn and Erica - under the careful watch of mum Nancy.

It’s a success story for the dog-rehoming charity, who five weeks ago raised the alarm when Nancy was brought to their care.

The poorly French Bulldog was days from giving birth when she was abandoned onto the streets and ended up entering labour in kennels.

Then, when she was unable to birth the pups, Helping Yorkshire Poundies held an fundraiser to pay for an emergency caesarean on October 1.

It was touch and go for a while... but Nancy and and her six pups pulled through, and this clip shows how they have packed on weight in five weeks.

The charity believes their dad may have been Staffy type, and all six are quickly on their way to outgrowing their mum.

The charity said on its Facebook page: “They are little chonks who are all little piggies and loving their food and growing by the day. There’s no stopping them!

“We’ll be taking applications for them very soon, so that hopefully they’ll all have lovely homes lined up ready for when they’re around eight weeks and ready to fly the nest.”