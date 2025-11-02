4 . Eliza the 'fun loving' French Buldog

"Lovable Eliza is currently having some lumps and bumps investigated (suspected to be no issue at all) she will be available for rehoming very soon. She is a fun loving and affectionate frenchie that would much rather be in home with all those home comforts. She is very friendly with people and could be introduced to children aged 8+ She is good with other dogs, although she isn’t keen on very playful or invasive dogs so any potential dogs should be fairly placid and gentle." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/eliza/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary