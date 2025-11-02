These lovely dogs are currently in the care of Helping Yorkshire Poundies and Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, and while they are getting five-star treatment during their stay, what they really need is a home.
They include silly sausages like Doug the ‘BFG’ American Bulldog who is the perfect gent and “loves everyone.”
There’s also Misty the three-legged Saluki who’s full of quirks and just needs someone to give her the world, Mabel the pampered princess English Bulldog who only wants to cuddle up next to someone, and Ken, a fun and boisterous boy whob as a Labrador x Dogue De Bordeaux is “bursting with personality.”
Take a look at these 18 lovely dogs in our gallery below, and find a link to each of their adoption pages next to their pictures.
1. 16 expressive dogs in South Yorkshire who need a home
These 16 beautiful, characterful and oh so expressive dogs are waiting in South Yorkshire shelters waiting for a new home. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Beau the 'incredibly loving' Staffordshire Bull Terrier
"Sweet Beau was originally a stray. She has been in an incredibly loving home for several months, however it became clear she was overwhelmed with the young children and would be much better suited to a quieter home. Your typical staffy she is incredibly loving! loyal and affectionate. She is good with other dogs and has many friends here at Thornberry. We think she would be best as the only pet with friends (as she’s much more of a people dog)"
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/beau/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Duke the 'Stunning' German Shorthaired Pointer
"Big Duke! This stunning lad is an all round amazing boy, and his adopters will be extremely lucky to welcome him into the family. He is very friendly, a real gentle boy who loves everyone. He is used to walking with large groups of dogs so is very social. He could potentially live with another dog in his new home providing they are a good match for his more relaxed playstyle and nice nature. Duke is child friendly. His new family should be knowledgeable about the breed and able to manage a big strong dog."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/duke/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Eliza the 'fun loving' French Buldog
"Lovable Eliza is currently having some lumps and bumps investigated (suspected to be no issue at all) she will be available for rehoming very soon. She is a fun loving and affectionate frenchie that would much rather be in home with all those home comforts. She is very friendly with people and could be introduced to children aged 8+ She is good with other dogs, although she isn’t keen on very playful or invasive dogs so any potential dogs should be fairly placid and gentle."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/eliza/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary