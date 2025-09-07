These fabulous pups would make wonderful additions to so many families in South Yorkshire, but until then they can only wait and hope.
They include ‘giddy, affectionate’ Kingy the pocket bully who just loves other dogs, Titan the aeroplane-eared terrier cross, and not one but two akitas who are ready to bound into your lap in the form of Padme and Jyn.
These pups come courtesy of Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and Rains Rescue, two South Yorkshire charities who look after hundreds of animals a year in their search for new homes.
Sadly, so many of these pups have been waiting months or even years for their chance. Odin the lurcher’s striking eyes have tragically put off many prospective families when all he wants to do is play. There’s also Tommy the Rottweiler, a sweetheart who has been waiting so long Rains have had cut his adoption fee in half to give him a better chance!
Take a look at these 14 dogs below for more information and see if you could offer them a home. You’ll find links to learn more along with each picture.
Here are 14 dogs looking for a new home in Sheffield and South Yorkshire right now, including pocket bullies, akitas and a gorgeous Dachshund. | thornberry animal sanctuary, rains rescue
2. Kingy the 'giddy, affectionate' Pocket Bully
"Kingy is a giddy, affectionate two-year-old Pocket Bully who just loves attention. He’s already proven himself to be fantastic with other dogs he’s met, making him a great companion for multi-dog households. We’re not sure how Kingy would be around cats, as he hasn’t lived with them before, so careful introductions would be important. This big boy is full of character and absolutely adores his toys. He can be a little boisterous at times due to his size and playful nature, but don’t let that put you off—Kingy’s heart is as big as he is. If you’re looking for a fun-loving dog who thrives on playtime and cuddles, Kingy could be the perfect match for you."
- https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/kingy-2-year-old-male-coming-soon/ | Rains Rescue
3. 'Sweet little lady' Nova the miniature Dachshund
"Say hello to Nova, a sweet little lady who’s just joined us and is already stealing hearts! She’s a Miniature Dachshund with a gentle soul, a love for people, and a growing curiosity about the world around her. Nova can be a little shy at first, we don’t know what she’s been through in her past. But give her a moment and she’ll be snuggled up beside you in no time. She’s a true cuddle bug once she feels safe – the perfect companion! We’re still getting to know Nova, as she’s very new here. We’ll soon be introducing her to other dogs and cats to see how she gets along, so stay tuned for updates! Nova would thrive in a calm, loving home where someone is around most of the time – she’s happiest with company and would love a human who’s up for lots of cuddles and companionship. If you’re looking for a loyal little friend with a big heart, Nova might just be your perfect match. Interested in meeting Nova? Get in touch – she’s waiting for her forever cuddle buddy."
- https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/nova-2-year-old-female/ | Rains Rescue
4. Padme the six-month-old Akita
"Padme is a 6-month-old Akita still discovering the world with wagging tail and endless enthusiasm. This friendly, playful girl loves attention and is always ready to bounce into your heart. Being a puppy, she’ll need some basic training and guidance, but her love of food means she’s motivated and eager to learn. Padme could possibly live with another dog, but she’ll need slow and careful introductions to build confidence. Her reaction to cats is still unknown, but it could be a possibility with the right approach. She can also live happily with older children who understand her playful, puppy energy. If you’re ready for a sweet, affectionate, and food-motivated pup to grow alongside you, Padme is waiting to meet you!"
- https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/padme-6-month-old-female-coming-soon/ | Rains Rescue