3 . 'Sweet little lady' Nova the miniature Dachshund

"Say hello to Nova, a sweet little lady who’s just joined us and is already stealing hearts! She’s a Miniature Dachshund with a gentle soul, a love for people, and a growing curiosity about the world around her. Nova can be a little shy at first, we don’t know what she’s been through in her past. But give her a moment and she’ll be snuggled up beside you in no time. She’s a true cuddle bug once she feels safe – the perfect companion! We’re still getting to know Nova, as she’s very new here. We’ll soon be introducing her to other dogs and cats to see how she gets along, so stay tuned for updates! Nova would thrive in a calm, loving home where someone is around most of the time – she’s happiest with company and would love a human who’s up for lots of cuddles and companionship. If you’re looking for a loyal little friend with a big heart, Nova might just be your perfect match. Interested in meeting Nova? Get in touch – she’s waiting for her forever cuddle buddy." - https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/nova-2-year-old-female/ | Rains Rescue