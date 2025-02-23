4 . Charlie & Sprinkles – Chihuahua crosses, both males, 1

"These two friendly boys are looking for a loving home together. They are 1 year old Chihuahua x Pug with plenty of personality and charm. They’ve come from a home environment but will need a little support with their house training as they settle into their new surroundings. They’ve previously lived with children, making them a great fit for a family home. However, they’ve not been around cats or other dogs before, so we are unsure how they would react. Both boys love cuddles and fuss and enjoy spending time with their humans. They also like exploring the outdoors and having playtime with their soft toys. They are crate trained and can be left for a few hours, making them a wonderful pair for someone looking for a loving duo to share their home with." - https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/charlie-sprinkles-1-year-old-males-chihuahua-x/ | Rains Rescue