The animal rehoming charity currently has eight dogs in its care, including a pair of bonded Chihuahua brothers, an 11-year-old Labrador in need of a fresh start and Toby, the nine-year-old Shih Tzu.
And these photos from Rain Rescue really show off the personality of the pooches in their care right now - such as the zen-like picture of Win the French Bulldog, pictured below looking very relaxed indeed in a grassy meadow.
If you’re looking to welcome a new dog into your home, there are so many dogs to choose from in South Yorkshire.
Kennels are always ready to look after a dog, but they’re no place compared to a loving home.
Below we have listed just 15 of the many dogs that come and go looking for homes at Rain Rescue at the moment.
If any of them sound like they could fit into your life, please visit the charity’s website to find out more about the adoption process.
1. Win – French Bulldog, male, 4
"Win is a charming 4 year old French Bulldog with a lively spirit and a big heart. He is looking for a home where he can enjoy plenty of adventures, playtime, and cuddles with his new family. Win thrives on being out and about, exploring the world around him, and is always eager to join you on a walk or a car ride."
- https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/win-4-year-old-french-bulldog/ | Rains Rescue
2. Rocky – French Bulldog, male, 5
"Rocky is a 5 year old French Bulldog searching for a calm and patient home where he can feel safe and secure. He would thrive in an adult only environment with no other pets, as he can be worried around other dogs. We have been working on his training to build his confidence, and he will need someone committed to continuing this with him."
- https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/rocky-male-french-bulldog/ | Rains Rescue
3. Toby - Shih Tzu, male, 9
"Toby is a 9 year old Shih Tzu looking for a calm, adult-only home where he can enjoy his golden years in peace. This independent little man likes to have his own space and will come to you for fuss on his own terms. He enjoys gentle strolls, pottering around the garden, and taking in all the interesting scents on his walks. Toby would prefer to be the only pet in the household, as he enjoys a quiet and relaxed environment."
- https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/toby-9-years-old-shih-tzu-available-soon/ | Rains Rescue
4. Charlie & Sprinkles – Chihuahua crosses, both males, 1
"These two friendly boys are looking for a loving home together. They are 1 year old Chihuahua x Pug with plenty of personality and charm. They’ve come from a home environment but will need a little support with their house training as they settle into their new surroundings. They’ve previously lived with children, making them a great fit for a family home. However, they’ve not been around cats or other dogs before, so we are unsure how they would react. Both boys love cuddles and fuss and enjoy spending time with their humans. They also like exploring the outdoors and having playtime with their soft toys. They are crate trained and can be left for a few hours, making them a wonderful pair for someone looking for a loving duo to share their home with."
- https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/charlie-sprinkles-1-year-old-males-chihuahua-x/ | Rains Rescue
