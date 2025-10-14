Scooby, Shaggy & Scrappy Doo: This gorgeous trio of bull lurcher puppies need a new home

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 14th Oct 2025, 08:27 BST
Meet Scooby, Shaggy and Scrappy Doo: these beautiful 15-week-old bull lurcher puppies are all in need of a loving home.

This sweet trio of pups are currently in the care of Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

The charity is asking for the public’s help to find these gorgeous animals the perfect home or homes for them.

Meet Scooby, Shaggy and Scrappy Dooplaceholder image
Meet Scooby, Shaggy and Scrappy Doo | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

A spokesperson for the Thornberry Animal Sanctuary said: “This gorgeous trio are 15 weeks old, and already an impressive 10kg.

“We believe they are bull lurchers.

“Sadly these little ones had never seen beyond the four walls of the place they were born, so are understandably nervous.

“These boys would thrive in homes with a confident adult dog to show them the ropes (not essential) and they will need all training from scratch, including toilet training.”

Anyone who is interested in offering them a home should complete a dog adoption application form via Thornberry’s website to be considered.

You can do this by clicking here.

