A tiny miracle kitten who had to be hand-reared from two days old after her poorly pregnant mum was rescued from an abandoned pub in Sheffield - along with 20 other cats - has been rehomed.

The tiny kitten, now called Peggy, was only 5cms long and weighed as much as an apple when she was rejected by her stressed mum after she was born in RSPCA care.

But thanks to the dedicated care of the RSPCA worker who took her home and hand-reared her for 10 weeks, Peggy the black cat has flourished and has just been adopted in time for Halloween.

It comes as new statistics from the RSPCA show that nearly half of cats in care are black or black and white - yet are often the last to be chosen for adoption.

But Peggy was lucky after her new owner, Cheryl Hague, in her role as press manager for the RSPCA, was looking to highlight how black cats take longer to be adopted as part of the charity’s ‘Adoptober’ rehoming campaign - when she stumbled across Peggy and fell in love.

Cheryl, who lives in Handsworth, Sheffield, said: “I was working on the campaign to try and encourage people to adopt pets in our care as we’re experiencing an unprecedented rehoming crisis, when I came across her.

“Her story really pulled on my heart-strings - how she had beaten the odds to survive thanks to my amazing colleague Inspector Leanne Booth expertly hand-rearing her.

“This in itself is no easy task as Leanne had to be up initially every two hours feeding the kitten and then has her full-time job to do as well as family life. It shows how our animal rescuers go above and beyond for the cause.

“As the kitten was getting to the age where she would be ready for adoption she was going to be advertised as seeking a new home by our Doncaster Rotherham District branch of the RSPCA.

“Despite the best efforts of those who care for them, life in a cattery can be stressful for cats so by finding them loving homes as quickly as possible we can also free up space for other cats who need our help.

“I also know black cats are harder to rehome - because people still have superstitions around them and especially at this time of year with Halloween approaching - so once I met her I was smitten and decided to adopt her, much to the delight of my daughters!

“She came home on Wednesday and as her mum was found in a former pub we decided to call her Peggy - after Peggy Mitchell - the famous TV pub landlady in Eastenders.

“She is so playful and cute and we adore her and it is all thanks to our dedicated staff and carers that she is here. I just hope others will come forward and help out the many animals in need at our centres and branches and give them a loving home.”

Peggy’s mum was among more than 20 cats who were reported to have been living in unsuitable conditions in an unspecified abandoned pub in Sheffield.

A team of RSPCA officers from the South Yorkshire group were called to rescue them in August and they were all taken into RSPCA care. While there Peggy’s mum gave birth to two kittens but she was stressed and rejected the tiny and poorly kittens.

Both her kittens had silver tips on their fur called ‘Fever Coat’ which is a sign their mother was ill and stressed during pregnancy and was probably why she couldn’t care for them.

Sadly one kitten was not strong enough to survive and it was touch and go for Peggy as she desperately needed a surrogate to hand-rear her which is where Leanne stepped in.

While in Leanne’s expert care she thrived and the colour of her coat has returned to normal.

Leanne, who has hand-reared dozens of kittens and puppies during her 20 year RSPCA career, which she does around her full-time job, said: “When I knew she needed hand-rearing I was more than happy to help. She was so tiny on my hand and there is always a big risk when they are this small they may not survive.

“Luckily she took to hand-rearing and she gradually grew stronger and became a playful and cheeky little 10-week-old kitten who loves her food.

“It is always sad when a pet you have helped and bonded with has to go but I now have space to help another poorly puppy or kitten and I know Peggy has gone into a loving home and the happy endings are really the best part of my job.”