Rescue animals who didn’t see sunlight for nine months have been having some Halloween fun at a local wildlife park.

Videos show big cats making the most of the spookiest time of year as they play with pumpkins at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Three of the lions at the park - Teddi, Emi and Santa - were rescued from war-stricken Ukraine last year, and since have become fascinated by the Halloween fruit during their stay at the Doncaster-based wildlife park.

They previously spent nine months without seeing any sunlight or having any stimulation from the outside world.

Meanwhile the newly arrived Amur Leopard cubs, one of the rarest big cats in the world, were also just as intrigued and joined in smashing up their treats.

Until this Sunday, November 2, the park is making the most of season, with a line-up of Halloween events, including live shows, a trick or treat trail, freaky fairground rides and costumed characters.

Dr Charlotte MacDonald, Director of Animals at YWP said: “It’s clear that the lions and leopards are in high spirits ready for Halloween.

“This is most likely the first time these animals have come across a pumpkin and it’s great seeing them enjoy their treat as much as anyone loves a pumpkin patch around Halloween."