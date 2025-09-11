A man who left his sick dog tied to a tree in a South Yorkshire park overnight has avoided jail.

Christopher Steven Davison, of High Street, Dodworth, Barnsley, was banned from keeping animals for life after a hearing at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court and received a suspended prison sentence.

The court heard how the 34-year-old dumped his German Shepherd, Snowy, at Rabbit Ings Country Park during a cold night in October, 2024.

A dog walker found Snowy the next day and took her to a vet’s surgery but her condition was so poor that it was deemed to be in her best interests to be put to sleep.

The dog walker said in a statement to investigators that the pet was ‘just skin and bone’ and ‘in such a weak state’ that she ‘did not care’ about being moved.

The RSPCA were alerted and launched an investigation.

German Shepherd Snowy was left overnight while tied to a tree at Rabbit Ings Country Park, in Royston, Barnsley, in October 2024. She was found by a dog walker who described her as 'just skin and bones' and euthanised by vets. Her owner has now appeared in court and been banned from keeping animals for life. | RSPCA

A legal representative from the animal charity told magistrates that a dog walker had seen Davison take Snowy out on a walk the night before she was found.

They described her as ‘very thin and wobbling’ and that she ‘appeared to be struggling’ but was pulled so hard on the lead that she ‘flung up off the floor and smashed back down’.

Magistrates were told: “The dog could not stand back up and the male literally dragged the dog along the pavement.”

RSPCA Inspector Vanessa Reid said in a statement that she was shown Snowy’s body and noted that she was underweight and had fleas in her fur.

It was also discovered that Snowy had a ‘life-threatening’ blocked intestine caused by eating a sweetcorn cob.

CCTV footage was tracked down which showed a man walking towards the country park with a white dog and returning later without the pet.

Magistrates were told how Snowy had been kept in filthy conditions, where RSPCA inspectors found no dog food but mouldy excrement and a strong smell of urine.

Davison admitted failing to take reasonable steps to ensure her needs were met for a suitable environment, diet, protection and veterinary treatment for weight loss and illness.

In mitigation, it was said Davison ‘loved’ Snowy ‘for many years’ but struggled to look after her following a relationship breakdown, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

The incident was ‘completely out of character’ and he showed ‘great remorse’ and was apologetic to those involved in the investigation.

On top of his ban, Davison was given an 18-week jail term suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £154.

After the hearing, RSPCA Chief Inspector Lynsey Harris said: “People who own pets or look after them have a duty to provide proper food and water, a suitable living space and when they are sick, veterinary treatment.

“It is cruel, neglectful and totally unacceptable for them to ignore these needs. It is also against the law and anyone who fails to do this is liable to be prosecuted.

“The court heard that Snowy was weak and thin, and really did deserve better than to be left out all night in the cold, tied to a tree, in that condition.

“I’d like to thank those kind members of the public who tried to help Snowy and provided the evidence needed to allow us to bring this successful prosecution.

“If people are struggling, support, advice and financial assistance is always available from the RSPCA or other organisations.”