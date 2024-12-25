Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brave South Yorkshire dog, who stopped villains in their tracks, is back home for Christmas - after being rushed to a vet for emergency treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine-year-old Jooba started out working with the military in Dorset, before she joined the police, first in South Wales and later in South Yorkshire where she was partnered with PC Michael Greaves, in 2021.

She used to chase down suspects and stop them in her role as a police dog with South Yorkshire Police. But she retired two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was adopted by Michael and his family, from Barnsley, when she retired in 2022. But she needed major surgery in November that year after tearing her cruciate ligament.

Retired Jooba started out working with the military in Dorset, before she joined the police, and is now safety home in Barnsley after a major operation. Photo: Thin Blue Paw Foundation | Thin Blue Paw Foundation

It was paid for by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation – a UK charity that supports, rehabilitates, protects and celebrates working and retired police dogs.

When she started limping again in November, Michael suspected the cruciate ligament in her other hind leg had also been damaged. She had another operation to repair it on November 28, again covered by the Foundation.

But her recovery didn’t go to plan and, on December 5, she had to be rushed back to the vets for emergency treatment for an infection in her joint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael said: “Jooba was clearly in a lot of pain and vets did further tests and x-rays as well as a fluid withdrawal which showed that she had an infection in the joint. She needed strong antibiotics and significant pain relief and, thankfully, she’s now beginning to come out of the other side.

Jooba at home in Barnsley, by the Christmas tree. Photo: Thin Blue Paw Foundation | Thin Blue Paw Foundation

“She’s started to put weight on that leg again and is recovering well. She’s now on the road to recovery, just in time for Christmas, and we’re incredibly grateful to the Thin Blue Paw Foundation for covering the huge costs of all this treatment, and for getting our girl back home to us for the holidays.”

Thin Blue Paw trustee and co-founder Kieran Stanbridge said: “Jooba dedicated years of her life to working for the military and then the police. It’s only right that now, in her retirement, she’s given the very best care to get her back on her paws quickly and back home with her adoring family.

“We’re proud to have been there for Jooba in her hour of need, and to ease the financial burden on Michael and his family, particularly at this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Thin Blue Paw Foundation has supported more than 150 dogs across the UK in our first four years, issuing grants totalling over £300,000.”

Jooba pictured in the countryside. Photo: Thin Blue Paw Foundation | Thin Blue Paw Foundation

Jooba, a Belgian Malinois, worked as a general purpose dog and initially found retired life difficult.

Michael described her as a dedicated worker, adding: “Jooba worked tirelessly with me; detaining fleeing suspects, searching for discarded property, helping to locate missing persons, and being involved in deployments of the firearms response team.

“When she retired, she initially found it difficult to adjust. Thankfully, she’s much more settled now and enjoys long walks but also loves to spend time at home with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’s such a kind, loving dog who brings us so much happiness.”

“We’re so appreciative for the help the charity (Thin Blue Paw Foundation) has given us, especially with the cost of living crisis affecting everyone right now.

“Jooba is also very happy as it means her mum and dad can spend more money on buying her new toys and treats!”