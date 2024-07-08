Cats abandoned at roadside less than a mile from animal rescue centre in Rotherham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two “scared and shut-down” cats were abandoned on the roadside in Rotherham close to an animal rescue centre.

They had no food or water.

A member of the public spotted a cat carrier on the roadside on Pocket Handkerchief Lane, North Anston.

They brought the cats into Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, which was less than a mile away.

Thornberry said on social media: “It’s happened again!

“A member of the public saw the distinctive red cat carrier and stopped, finding two adult cats left with no food or water and brought them into Thornberry.

“We [are] desperately juggling space and are going to have to temporarily house them in a crate until we have a pen available.

“Animal rescues are full, please consider adopting and please neuter your cats. We need to stop the cycle of unwanted animals.”

The shelter says they are definitely owned cats, but are not microchipped.

Staff describe them as seeming to be “friendly”.

Many animal lovers online were upset at the news, with one describing it as “heartbreaking” and adding: “How can people do this to these defenceless little ones?”