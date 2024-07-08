Cats abandoned at roadside less than a mile from animal rescue centre in Rotherham

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 8th Jul 2024, 09:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two “scared and shut-down” cats were abandoned on the roadside in Rotherham close to an animal rescue centre.

They had no food or water.

A member of the public spotted a cat carrier on the roadside on Pocket Handkerchief Lane, North Anston.

They brought the cats into Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, which was less than a mile away.

Thornberry said on social media: “It’s happened again!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cats abandoned at roadside less than a mile from animal rescue centre in SheffieldCats abandoned at roadside less than a mile from animal rescue centre in Sheffield
Cats abandoned at roadside less than a mile from animal rescue centre in Sheffield | Thornberry

“A member of the public saw the distinctive red cat carrier and stopped, finding two adult cats left with no food or water and brought them into Thornberry.

“We [are] desperately juggling space and are going to have to temporarily house them in a crate until we have a pen available.

“Animal rescues are full, please consider adopting and please neuter your cats. We need to stop the cycle of unwanted animals.”

The shelter says they are definitely owned cats, but are not microchipped.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Staff describe them as seeming to be “friendly”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many animal lovers online were upset at the news, with one describing it as “heartbreaking” and adding: “How can people do this to these defenceless little ones?”

Another commenter said: “Poor little things. At least they have each other. [I] hope they find a paired home.”

Related topics:CatsFoodSheffieldSocial mediaPeopleAnimals

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.