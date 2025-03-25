Arthur is a bright, sociable Sheffield boy who regularly visits school, stops in at the pub and makes new friends all the time. Arthur is also a cat.

Neighbours in Bents Green have shared their delight over the travels of a sociable moggy known to dozens of families.

Presenting, Arthur the cat, a Sheffield moggy known for miles around his home in Bents Green on his visits to countless homes, gardens - even schools, churches and pubs. | Jicky Pegg, submitted

Arthur and his distinctive black nose has been pictured across Sheffield - in the living rooms and gardens of family homes set miles apart, to the barstools of the Hammer & Pincers pub on Ringinglow Road, and even sauntering into the halls of Silverdale School.

His owner, Jicky Pegg, told The Star she’s lucky if she sees him once every two weeks, but has made peace with it and “knows he’s looked after.”

When Jicky spoke to The Star on March 21, she hadn’t seen him in a week.

“He’s got a better social life than most people I know,” said Jicky.

Jicky Pegg

“I got Arthur as a rescue about a year ago when he was a kitten, along with his brother, Ford - Arthur and Ford, like in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.”

However, unlike their literary namesakes, it's Arthur who loves roaming around and Ford who is happy to stay home all day.

Jicky said: “He was only eight weeks old when I got him, so it’s not like he learned the habit from before. It’s just who he is.

Jicky Pegg

“I kept Arthur inside at first and let him out in time. Then, one day, I went to a group at my church and he just followed me in for a look around.

“Then he stopped coming home, only for me to find out later he went to somebody else’s house.

“For a while I used to go collect him but I learned after a time he just finds his own way home.

“Ford is the complete opposite, and never goes anywhere.”

Arthur, on one of his occasional trips home to see his brother, Ford. Unlike their namesakes from The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, it's Arthur who loves roaming around and Ford who is happy to stay home all day. | Jicky Pegg

However, if she ever really got worried about him, Jicky found she could always turn to her neighbours on the Friends of Sheffield S11 Facebook group for an update - and accidentally got a bit of a trend going.

‘Arthurwatch’ is now a common post on the group as neighbours share photos of the wandering mog, showcasing his adventures while letting Jicky know he’s safe and well.

And, it seems most of Arthur’s friends each have their own story to tell.

“Arthur jumped on to our extension roof, jumped through our bathroom window and joined my husband whilst he was having a shower,” wrote one resident, Tracey Johnson.

Arthur, balancing on a Sheffield homeowner's scaffolding. Sooner after, the owners opened their window and "let him in for a nosey around our landing." | Submitted

“He was balancing on our scaffolding last week,” wrote Caroline Duke. “Then he came inside for a nosey on our landing.”

“He’s been to see the children at Parkhead Cottage Nursery,” wrote another, Louise Burdall.

Several residents shared photos of Arthur enjoying some attention at the Hammer & Pincers pub, on Ringinglow Road.

One resident said they ran into Arthur on Tullibardine Road, over a mile from his home address. Another wrote that they had spotted him in their garden in Whirlow, over a mile in the other direction.

He’s especially known to the students of Silverdale School, and many videos and photos have been shared online of him wandering the corridors or enjoying a scratch in a classroom.

Arthur, pictured here sneaking into the restaurant at Silverdale School. The school recently had to mention the popular guest in a newsletter: "If you see the black and white cat in school, please do not let it into the building." | Carly Cotton

He even received a mention in the school’s most recent newsletter, reportedly after finding his way into the canteen: “If you see the black and white car in school, please do not let it into the building. Check behind you that it has not followed you through the doors.”

A spokesperson for the school added in a statement to The Star: “Silverdale School is proud to provide a warm welcome to all. However, we do take our responsibility for safeguarding seriously for all students, staff and visitors – including the black and white furry variety – so we have asked that staff or students don’t invite Arthur onto the school site.”

Jicky said: “I did use to worry about him, but people say often how they’ve seen him, and it’s clear that’s just the way he is.

“He’s very friendly and affectionate when he does come home for a sleep.”