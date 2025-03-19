Redmires Reservoirs: Warning over poison, deadly to dogs, at popular Sheffield beauty spot
Yorkshire Water has put up warning signs to alert the public to the risk, after the dangerous ‘algae’ appeared at the Redmires Reservoirs, near Lodge Moor, Sheffield.
They have taken the action after what is known as blue-green algae was found. Also known as cyanobacteria, is a collection of microscopic organisms that are naturally present in lakes and streams.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson told The Star: “Blue Green algae is common at this time of the year as the weather heats up.
“It occurs naturally and doesn’t impact the treatment process of the reservoir.
“There are signs around the reservoir to advise visitors of its presence and how to take steps to avoid coming into contact with is such as not entering the water and keeping pets on a lead and away from the water.”
The RSPCA’s website warns that blue-green algae is toxic to dogs and cats, causing a fatal bacterial disease that can develop quickly.
And the Blue Cross animal welfare charity warns that dogs are at risk from blue-green algae if they swim in or drink contaminated water, or if they get algae caught in their fur and ingest it while cleaning themselves later on.
They warn on their website: “Exposure to toxic blue-green algae is often fatal and it can cause long term health problems in dogs that survive. Concentrations of the algae vary throughout the year, but it's best not to run the risk of allowing your dog to come into contact with water where the algae may be present.”
🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.