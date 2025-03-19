Redmires Reservoirs: Warning over poison, deadly to dogs, at popular Sheffield beauty spot

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 14:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A warning has gone out over a potentially deadly poison at a Sheffield beauty spot, which could kill animals.

Yorkshire Water has put up warning signs to alert the public to the risk, after the dangerous ‘algae’ appeared at the Redmires Reservoirs, near Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

They have taken the action after what is known as blue-green algae was found. Also known as cyanobacteria, is a collection of microscopic organisms that are naturally present in lakes and streams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Signs gave been put up by Yorkshire Water warning of blue green algae at Redmires Reservoirs. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
Signs gave been put up by Yorkshire Water warning of blue green algae at Redmires Reservoirs. Photo: Google | Google

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson told The Star: “Blue Green algae is common at this time of the year as the weather heats up.

“It occurs naturally and doesn’t impact the treatment process of the reservoir.

“There are signs around the reservoir to advise visitors of its presence and how to take steps to avoid coming into contact with is such as not entering the water and keeping pets on a lead and away from the water.”

The RSPCA’s website warns that blue-green algae is toxic to dogs and cats, causing a fatal bacterial disease that can develop quickly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the Blue Cross animal welfare charity warns that dogs are at risk from blue-green algae if they swim in or drink contaminated water, or if they get algae caught in their fur and ingest it while cleaning themselves later on.

They warn on their website: “Exposure to toxic blue-green algae is often fatal and it can cause long term health problems in dogs that survive. Concentrations of the algae vary throughout the year, but it's best not to run the risk of allowing your dog to come into contact with water where the algae may be present.”

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

🗞️ Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on everything happening across the city and throughout South Yorkshire.

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:DogsYorkshire WaterSheffieldRSPCAPets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice