A warning has gone out over a potentially deadly poison at a Sheffield beauty spot, which could kill animals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Water has put up warning signs to alert the public to the risk, after the dangerous ‘algae’ appeared at the Redmires Reservoirs, near Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

They have taken the action after what is known as blue-green algae was found. Also known as cyanobacteria, is a collection of microscopic organisms that are naturally present in lakes and streams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signs gave been put up by Yorkshire Water warning of blue green algae at Redmires Reservoirs. Photo: Google | Google

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson told The Star: “Blue Green algae is common at this time of the year as the weather heats up.

“It occurs naturally and doesn’t impact the treatment process of the reservoir.

“There are signs around the reservoir to advise visitors of its presence and how to take steps to avoid coming into contact with is such as not entering the water and keeping pets on a lead and away from the water.”

The RSPCA’s website warns that blue-green algae is toxic to dogs and cats, causing a fatal bacterial disease that can develop quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Blue Cross animal welfare charity warns that dogs are at risk from blue-green algae if they swim in or drink contaminated water, or if they get algae caught in their fur and ingest it while cleaning themselves later on.

They warn on their website: “Exposure to toxic blue-green algae is often fatal and it can cause long term health problems in dogs that survive. Concentrations of the algae vary throughout the year, but it's best not to run the risk of allowing your dog to come into contact with water where the algae may be present.”