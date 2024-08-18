3 . Blue

Blue the one-year-old Great Dane is a lovely boy, looking for a home with breed specific experience who are ready to take a larger dog under their belt. He is an energetic and playful boy who requires some further training as he can be strong at times. He loves chasing a football around, so a large and secure garden is a must. He is best suited to an adult only home and as the only dog in the house, but would be able to have dog friends when out on walks. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary