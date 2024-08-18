The Star also visited the shelter recently at met some of them in person, which you can see here.
Delilah and Samson the English Bulldog duo are new to the shelter in the last few weeks, and are looking for a home big enough for both of them!
Bonnie, aged 16, is a gentle Patterdale who could happily live with calm dogs and older children.
Frodo, 13 and a half years old, is another new, senior arrival - he is “desperate” to return to his home comforts, staff say.
You might not know it by looking at the large fellow, but on the other end of the age spectrum is baby Blue the Great Dane, at only one year old. The photo gallery of all these characters and more includes descriptions of the dogs’ personalities and some of their needs.
If you need more information or are interested in caring for any of them, fill in a form via Thornberry’s website.
1. Bertie
Bertie the lovely Schnauzer is almost six years old. He is an affectionate boy who loves the attention of his animal carers and looks forward to getting out on a walk and running around in the play area. He can be reactive around other dogs while out on a walk so is suited to an experienced home in a quiet and rural area that will help him feel more relaxed. He also requires careful management around visitors as he has previously felt uncomfortable. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Bonnie
Bonnie is a 16 and a half year old Patterdale who is looking for a quiet and peaceful home where she can enjoy her golden years in comfort. Although older, she has plenty of love to give and loves to cuddle up in her bed! She is a gentle soul who could live with other calm dogs and older children. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Blue
Blue the one-year-old Great Dane is a lovely boy, looking for a home with breed specific experience who are ready to take a larger dog under their belt. He is an energetic and playful boy who requires some further training as he can be strong at times. He loves chasing a football around, so a large and secure garden is a must. He is best suited to an adult only home and as the only dog in the house, but would be able to have dog friends when out on walks. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Marley
Marvellous Marley, aged three, is a big french bulldog with a big personality. He is new to Thornberry and has come from a loving family home. He has previously lived with children and is very playful. He has a very OTT boisterous playstyle, so new owners should be confident to mix him with doggy friends. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
