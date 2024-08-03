2 . Frodo

This gentle older chap is Frodo, he is an impressive 13.5 years old and is desperate to return to his home comforts. He is a real foodie but would benefit from a little diet. He should have a garden with easy access – he does have a spring in his step and would still enjoy short walks. He is friendly with other dogs and could live with another older, gentle dog. He has not lived with a cat but he could with the right introduction to a dog savvy cat. He is friendly and could be around children but a relaxed household is ideal for this senior lad. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary