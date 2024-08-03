The Star also visited the shelter this week to be introduced to the pups in person, which you can watch here.
Some of the dogs have been there a long time - Whiskey, Pluto and Albus in particular have been at the North Anston sanctuary since mid-late 2023.
Rosco is a new face at the shelter in recent weeks, who arrived with his sibling. The chihuahua x pug has apparently been finding the environment overwhelming, but has been gaining confidence day by day.
Another new face is senior boy Frodo, who is 13 and a half years old! The staff at the shelter say he is “desperate” to return to his home comforts - could you be the one to provide him with them?
The photo gallery of 19 furry friends below includes descriptions of the dogs’ personalities and some of their needs.
If you need more information or are interested in caring for any of them, fill in a form via Thornberry’s website.
1. Myla
One-year-old Myla is a very bright German Shepherd who would benefit from a home who are prepared to socialise, train, exercise and stimulate her wonderful intelligent mind. She could live with children aged 10+ and potentially another dog subject to meet and greet dates here. She can be quite boisterous, as a typical pup, but will make a great addition to a family home. New owners should be familiar with the breed, their health and grooming requirements. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Frodo
This gentle older chap is Frodo, he is an impressive 13.5 years old and is desperate to return to his home comforts. He is a real foodie but would benefit from a little diet. He should have a garden with easy access – he does have a spring in his step and would still enjoy short walks. He is friendly with other dogs and could live with another older, gentle dog. He has not lived with a cat but he could with the right introduction to a dog savvy cat. He is friendly and could be around children but a relaxed household is ideal for this senior lad. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. JJ
JJ is a very energetic three-year-old terrier – he would thrive in a home that know terriers and are used to their traits. He has heaps of character – JJ has been regularly exercised in an agility field close to Thornberry and it would be great for him to continue this once adopted. He should be the only dog in the household and cannot live with cats or small furries. He could live with children aged 10+. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Rosco
Rosco, a two-year-old chihuahua x pug, has arrived at Thornberry with his sibling and the pair are finding things very overwhelming, but each day they are gaining confidence. He has previously lived with a cat – Rosco has not been socialised much outside the home but could be a match for a confident and polite adult dog with introductions here at Thornberry. He is better suited to teenage children aged 14+ and a secure, private garden is essential for him to unwind and relax. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary