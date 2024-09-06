The Star also visited the shelter recently to be introduced to some of the pups in person, which you can watch here.

Some of the dogs have been there a long time - Whiskey, Pluto and Albus in particular have been at the sanctuary for a year now.

Archie the nine-week-old puppy has a super cute, eye-catching little face - why not rescue a puppy instead of getting one from a breeder?

Brian and Billy have the most adorable eyes, and are ex-racing greyhounds looking for a new home.

The photo gallery of 19 furry friends below includes descriptions of the dogs’ personalities and some of their needs.

If you need more information or are interested in caring for any of them, fill in a form via Thornberry’s website.

1 . Callie "Meet our lively 6 month old Staffy cross Callie! Callie is a gorgeous girl looking for an active family to provide her with plenty of exercise, stimulation and guidance as she learns and grows. She will require training from scratch including house training. She is best suited to a home with older children and potentially could live with another calm dog pending a successful introduction." | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary Photo Sales

2 . Chewie "Meet Chewie our excitable three-year-old frenchie who is looking for his perfect forever home. Due to his current limited ability to walk long distances, he needs a home with a large garden where he can enjoy some outdoor time at his own pace. He would be suitable in a home with older children and potentially other dogs pending a successful dog mix." | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary Photo Sales

3 . Buddy "Meet cheeky chap Buddy! He is a cheerful and affectionate boy who is seeking an animal free home to thrive in. He’s good with older teens and enjoys going out on a long walk. He is seeking a loving, quiet family where he can be the only dog to thrive in all he attention he’ll receive." Buddy is a four year old Jack Russell cross. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary Photo Sales