They are three adorable South Yorkshire pups with ‘hearts as big as their playful personalities’.

But today they are without a family, as they remain in a rescue centre after spending Christmas without a permanent home.

Rotherham based Rain Rescue is now stepping up its search for a forever home, for Jinx, Shadow and Nessa.

Describing the three pups as ‘adorable’, a spokesperson for Rain Rescue said they were still waiting an opportunity for a new life as the new year started.

They said: “Jinx and Shadow, just 10 weeks old, are Lurcher crosses with hearts as big as their playful personalities and Nessa, at 12 weeks, is a clever Huntaway cross who longs for someone to believe in her.

“At this age, puppies should be discovering the world around them with curiosity, joy, and love. They should be learning from their families, playing, growing, and forming the deep, trusting bonds.

“Every moment spent in a warm, loving home is a chance for them to become the best version of themselves – playful, confident, and full of love.

“But instead, these sweet souls are still waiting, stuck in limbo, longing for the love and guidance they so deserve.

“Every day they spend waiting is another day they could have been thriving in their forever home.”

“These puppies are bursting with potential – potential to grow into sweet, well-rounded adults with the right care, patience, and guidance. They’re ready to learn and eager to love. They just need someone to take that chance.

“They could live with dogs, cats, and children – with careful and thoughtful introductions, they’ll fit into a loving home beautifully.”

Anyone who wants to offer the pups a forever home, should complete an application form on the Rain Rescue website.

The three pups are among a number of animals which are currently with Rain Rescue.

The organisation looks after homeless dogs and cats.

It is based between Thurcroft and Wickersley.