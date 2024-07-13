4 . Sansa, at HYPS

Sansa is the most gentle, sweet and loving 5 yr old Shepherd cross. She will bond very closely with her person and will be the most loyal friend. Sansa is immaculately clean and tidy in her kennel and has never had a single ‘accident’, so appears to be very well housetrained. She also knows plenty of basic commands. Sansa should live in a pet-free home with access to a secure garden. | HYPS