Lucky, a cocker spaniel x basset hound, has lived up to his name - he was hit by a car earlier this year and broke his pelvis, but has made a great recovery.
Rusty is another new face up for adoption. He is 12 years old - although he doesn’t act like it - and was sadly found as an unclaimed stray.
Why not see if you might be able to give any of these pups a home?
If you need more information or are interested in caring for any of them, fill in a form via HYPS’ website, linked above.
1. Rudi
HYPS says: "Poor Rudi is not coping in kennels at all. He is a 9 yr old little Chihuahua who needs a pet free home - foster, or permanent." He has sadly been returned to the shelter after 6 years in his adoptive home due to his owners ill health. As you can imagine, he’s very sad to be in kennels, and urgently needs to find a home. | HYPS
2. Lacey
Lacey, an 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, is ready for adoption. She is in foster care at the minute. She’s a typical Jack Russell with tons of character, zest for life and lots of love to give. | HYPS
3. Albus
HYPS said: "Albus is now ready for adoption, or foster". They describe him as "cute as a button" and a "very sweet little boy". | HYPS
4. Sansa, at HYPS
Sansa is the most gentle, sweet and loving 5 yr old Shepherd cross. She will bond very closely with her person and will be the most loyal friend. Sansa is immaculately clean and tidy in her kennel and has never had a single ‘accident’, so appears to be very well housetrained. She also knows plenty of basic commands. Sansa should live in a pet-free home with access to a secure garden. | HYPS
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.