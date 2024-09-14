Adopt a dog Sheffield: 3 ‘adorable’ cane corso puppies found dumped in a box are ready for their first homes
Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a dog shelter based in the Rotherham area, has released updated photos of three adorable puppies that are now ready to find their first ever homes.
Sisters Maple and Pumpkin, and their brother Woody, were found abandoned in a box when they were around 12 weeks old.
They were subsequently placed in a stray kennel before the South Yorkshire charity swept them up and placed them into emergency foster homes.
The charity has now announced they are all doing “very well” in their foster homes - but now need to find somewhere they can settle for good and begin their training to become well-rounded dogs.
A spokesperson said: “They are all happy, confident, social (not to mention adorable!!) pups who now need to find large breed savvy families of their very own.
“They can live with other dogs, cats and children. Breed experience is a must!”
Each of the young pups have their own unique personalities, and would all benefit from living in a home with another dog.
They will grow up to be large dogs and will need plenty of space to accommodate them.
To find out more about each of the young dogs, please click here. If you are interested in adopting one of these puppies, please fill out an enquiry form at Helping Yorkshire Poundies.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.