Four abandoned puppies are urgently in need of foster homes in and around South Yorkshire.

The four ‘large breed’ dogs, three girls and one boy, aged approximately 12 weeks, were found abandoned and are in stray kennels.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a Rotherham-based animal charity just over the border from Sheffield, issued an urgent appeal for help today, Thursday, September 9.

It said: “They will be travelling to us TOMORROW... and for obvious reasons, we do not want them in kennels at such a young age… so we need foster homes for them ideally as local to us in South Yorkshire as possible.

“Previous large breed puppy experience would be perfect, with the opportunity for the pups to be around family life, other well-rounded pets etc.

“They will need plenty of time and patience - puppies are not for the faint-hearted, expect little land sharks.

“We will provide you with everything you will need. This will most likely be a short-term foster for a few weeks maximum, whilst they get ready to find their perfect homes.”

Anyone who thinks they could help is asked to fill in a foster form on the Helping Yorkshire Poundies website here: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/fostering/