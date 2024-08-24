4 . Milo

"Milo is a handsome medium size Boxer cross, he arrived in our care from the stray kennels therefore we don’t know any of his background. He is around four years old. He’s a lovely friendly bouncy boy, more information to soon once he’s been fully assessed. Milo will be looking for an active home where he’ll have plenty of exercise. He doesn’t like being left so will need someone around most of the day. A home with older children only will be best. A full secure garden with a fence height of at least 5ft is required." | Sheffield Council Stray Kennels