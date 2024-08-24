Most of them were sadly found as strays, and the rest are there through no fault of their own.
One of them is an unnamed 10-week-old Belgian Malinois.
If you’re thinking of getting a dog, why not adopt and give one of these pups in need a home?
The 14 photos of them below include the description of them from the shelter.
1. Kali
"I am a gorgeous crossbreed girl of approximately 6 years, with the most quirky queen Anne legs. I am very sweet but can be shy and timid until I get to know you. I like to play and have fun and love chasing butterflies, I am quick to spot squirrels and birds too . I am fine around most other dogs. A calm adult household would be best for me." | Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
2. Jaffa
"This handsome boy arrived from the stray kennels, Jaffa is a lovely medium size German shepherd cross, while in our care we have noticed that he’s unpredictable with strangers which he’s currently undergoing training for. He needs lots of time and patience until he gains your trust. Jaffa knows sit, paw and loves a game of ball." | Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
3. Mr Ben
"Mr Ben had been in another rescue for rehabilitation for nearly 5 years. Mr Ben settled in well and quickly formed a bond with the walkers and kennel staff. He can be a little stubborn at times but he soon comes round with gentle persuading. Mr Ben thoroughly enjoys being out exploring and loves a zoomies so a large garden is a must. He walks well on the lead. He loves his toys and enjoys playing fetch in the field." | Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
4. Milo
"Milo is a handsome medium size Boxer cross, he arrived in our care from the stray kennels therefore we don’t know any of his background. He is around four years old. He’s a lovely friendly bouncy boy, more information to soon once he’s been fully assessed. Milo will be looking for an active home where he’ll have plenty of exercise. He doesn’t like being left so will need someone around most of the day. A home with older children only will be best. A full secure garden with a fence height of at least 5ft is required." | Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
