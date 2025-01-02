Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

26 poor dogs rescued from a South Yorkshire property just before Christmas are said to be ”doing so well”, the Rotherham charity Adoptapaws has said.

Staff from the animal rescue charity scrambled to rescue a total of 32 dogs on Friday, December 20, 2024 - some of which were suffering from skin or eye problems or were extremely underweight.

However, after more than a week in the care of Adoptapaws staff, an update has been issued on the dogs’ progress.

The charity shared on social media: “Our 26 are doing so well, really settled into their new routines , and taking everything in their stride.

“Medications are starting to work, so skin is healing, infections are going and our dogs are recovering well.

“The future is so bright for these dogs thanks to all the support we have received up to now, let’s carry on climbing this fundraising mountain together and changing their lives.”

Donations have been flooding in to support the dogs. 26 of the dogs remain in Adoptapaws care, whilst the remaining six were fostered in nearby rescue centres.

Local pet superstore business Paw Prints loaded an entire van with useful items which were donated to the charity.

Adoptapaws shared images of the donations on Facebook, adding: “We can’t ever thank them enough! They stepped up and helped us to help the dogs.”

The dogs, most of which were Lhasa Apsos, were rescued from the home of someone with health problems, a spokesperson for Adoptapaws told The Star after the rescue.

People are urged to continue donating whatever they can to assist the dogs as their long recovery journey continues.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so by visiting the Adoptapaws website at: https://adoptapaws.org.uk/ and you can also visit their Facebook page for more information on the dogs here: https://www.facebook.com/Adoptapawsukrescue