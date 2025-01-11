12 loveable dogs in need of a forever home including poodle crosses Wallace & Gromit

Helping Yorkshire Poundies (HYP), which is based in the Rotherham area, proudly ‘saves dogs from death row’.
They currently have several pooches in their care, all of whom would love to adopted by a caring owner.
Among the dogs featured in our list is an ‘amazing’ two-year-old Husky and a Dutch Shepherd ‘looking for her person’.
All 12 of the dogs pictured here are looking for their forever home | HYP
2. Gromit: a small sized Poodle cross who is approx three to four years old
A spokesperson for Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: "He is the most adorable little boy. Gromit is very shy of new people and needs to be given his space to come round in his own time, but when he feels comfortable, he is very affectionate and absolutely loves to sit on your knee for a cuddle. As he is nervous and shy, he cannot be rehomed with children under 12. Gromit is very settled and clean in his kennel, so we suspect he will be housetrained (but as always, expect a few initial ‘accidents’). He would like a home where he will get plenty of company, but could be left for a couple of hours. Gromit is fine with other dogs and could live with another gentle dog (any resident dog must be neutered). Gromit will need direct access to a private enclosed garden. He would love to find a quiet home who can give him all the love in the world.
3. Wallace: a medium-sized poodle cross believed to be around a year old
A spokesperson for Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: "Wallace is a young Poodle cross who is medium – large in size. He is approx 1 yr old and still quite puppy like at times – he is bouncy and excitable, but is gentle with it – he really is the most lovely boy.
"He can be shy with new people at first, but quickly finds his feet and is then very affectionate. Wallace probably hasn’t seen too much of the world yet, and can be nervous when he’s out walking, especially around traffic. He would benefit from a home in a more countryside location, where he can have walks in less built up areas.
"Wallace will need a home who have the time and commitment for a young intelligent dog – he will need a home who can, and want, to continue his training and socialisation. He is dog friendly, and would enjoy living with another well rounded dog to help his confidence out and about. He is not cat tested. We have no prior history about Wallace as he was a stray, so cannot rehome him with children under 12 yrs old. Wallace has so much potential and is such a sweet boy – he will thrive in the right home and environment.
4. Frankie: Dutch Shepherd dog thought to be three-years-old
A HYP spokesperson said: "Frankie is a beautiful 3 yr old Dutch Shepherd (female).
"We are helping to find her a new home – she has found herself in rescue through no fault of her own. Frankie is a very friendly girl who is typical of breed – excitable, energetic, loves to train and use her brain, but she is definitely wanting a pet home.
"She is dog friendly, but would be a bit too full on for elderly or small breeds, but can be rehomed with the right matched dog, or as an only dog.
"Frankie really wants to find her ‘person’ – she will be the most amazing companion who will be up for lots of adventures and just doing life with her lucky new owner. She ideally needs a breed experienced home – and definitely needs someone who understands what her breed needs in terms of excercise and ongoing mental stimulation.
