12 loveable dogs in need of a forever home including poodle crosses Wallace & Gromit

3 . Wallace: a medium-sized poodle cross believed to be around a year old

A spokesperson for Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: "Wallace is a young Poodle cross who is medium – large in size. He is approx 1 yr old and still quite puppy like at times – he is bouncy and excitable, but is gentle with it – he really is the most lovely boy. "He can be shy with new people at first, but quickly finds his feet and is then very affectionate. Wallace probably hasn’t seen too much of the world yet, and can be nervous when he’s out walking, especially around traffic. He would benefit from a home in a more countryside location, where he can have walks in less built up areas. "Wallace will need a home who have the time and commitment for a young intelligent dog – he will need a home who can, and want, to continue his training and socialisation. He is dog friendly, and would enjoy living with another well rounded dog to help his confidence out and about. He is not cat tested. We have no prior history about Wallace as he was a stray, so cannot rehome him with children under 12 yrs old. Wallace has so much potential and is such a sweet boy – he will thrive in the right home and environment. "** PLEASE FILL IN A PRE ADOPTION FORM IF YOU CAN OFFER WALLACE THE FOREVER HOME HE NEEDS ** ** THE ADOPTION FEE IS £300 **" | HYP