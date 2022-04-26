Picnics can be a great way to get outside and spend time with the family – as the weather continues to get sunnier, it provides a great opportunity to have one in Sheffield.

We’ve listed some of the city’s best parks to have a picnic – have we missed any of your favourites?

Please note – if you’re planning on having a picnic in a public park, remember to clean up after yourself. No one wants to deal with other people’s rubbish!

1. Norfolk Park Norfolk Heritage Park, Guildford Avenue, Sheffield, S2 2PL. Complete with places to play sports and plenty of greenery, Norfolk Park has something for everyone. If you're walking there, be warned - it's a bit of a climb if you're approaching it from Sheffield Station.

2. Chelsea Park Chelsea Park, 84 Chelsea Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, S11 9BR. A peaceful park with plenty of room for walkers and people wanting to picnic - tranquility isn't often as pure as this.

3. Shire Brook Valley Picnic Area Shire Brook Valley Picnic Area, Stone Lane, Sheffield, S13 7BR. Shirebrook Valley's picnic area is remote enough for you to enjoy the idyllic peace of the outside world, but not too far away from any amenities you may need.

4. Endcliffe Park Endcliffe Park, Rustlings Road, Sheffield, S11 7AB. Endcliffe Park is arguably Sheffield's most popular park - so if you're looking for a good spot for a picnic on a warm day, you may have to get there early. It also features a playground for the kids and a local cafe.