The five most popular dog breeds in Sheffield as demand for pets soars

As the lockdown blues set in, people were even more motivated than usual to pal up with a furry friend.

And the popularity of pets shows no sign of slowing down, with the Kennel Club reporting a dog ownership rise of nearly eight per cent over the course of 2020.

There are so many to choose from, and every dog has its own unique personality, no matter its breed.

However different breeds do have traits associated with them, and so it can be a good starting point to making sure you get a dog that is right for you, and that you can provide a good lifestyle and home for.

Here are the most popular breeds in Sheffield according to Borrow My Doggy.

1. Labrador Labradors took the top spot. Intelligent and easy to train, Labradors are particularly popular with families.

2. Cocker Spaniel Anotehr that is popular because of how easy it is to train is the Cocker Spaniel. Also gentle and laid back, but like to be active so make a good walking partner.

3. Cockapoo A cross between a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle, these popular dogs inherit the easy-going temperament typical of both its parent breeds. They are easy to train but take a lot of grooming.

4. Border Collie The most intelligent dog breed in the world, Border Collies can make a companion like no other. They require a lot of space and lots of activity to keep them happy and occupied so are only suitable for people who can provide that.