Here’s how Sheffield residents can earn £24,000 a year - to play with puppies all day

Yappy.com is advertising the perfect job, a Chief Puppy Officer, where the lucky person will get paid £24,000 a year to pamper and play with dogs. Photo: (Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

Yappy.com is on the hunt for a Chief Puppy Officer to take charge of all their adorable dogs and keep them yappy whilst their team is busy creating amazing, personalised dog gifts for over 420 breeds – and you can earn a salary of £24,000 a year.

From playing with their dogs and ensuring they’re entertained and stimulated to tickling tummies, offering endless strokes and catering for their every need, it’s essential that the hired CPO is prepared to offer puppy love on tap from 9 ‘til 5.

Alongside this, the successful person will be required to carry out market research with each office dog, providing written feedback on a range of toys, bandanas, treats and accessories to help the yappy.com team create even more furbulous products.

Yappy’s office dogs love to be in the spotlight, and the CPO will also be responsible for getting each one to photoshoots on time and chaperoning each of the puppies, ensuring that they’re ready for their close-ups and always looking their best.

If you think you’re up for the challenge of stroking a sleeping dog on your lap and being paid for it, then this could be the most pawfect job for you.

The ideal person for the job would be someone who is highly experienced at handling dogs and has an instinctive understanding of their needs.