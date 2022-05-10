Swimming is a great way to exercise - it targets plenty of muscle groups and aids cardiovascular growth.

South Yorkshire: Outdoor swimming venues in and around Sheffield

Fancy a dip in the great outdoors in South Yorkshire?

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 11:57 am

Before you go for a swim in the great outdoors, please be aware of the dangers it poses – not all of these venues have dedicated lifeguards, nor are they all appropriate for those without ample amounts of experience in the water. If you’re not confident in your swimming ability, it may be a better idea to stick to indoor pools.

1. Manvers Lake

Manvers Lake is a great place to visit on a hot day - you can go for a quick dip or take part in one of its organised swimming events if you'd like. Be careful, however - it's not suitable for inexperienced swimmers.

2. Calypso Cove Waterpark

Located in Barnsley Metrodome, Calypso Cove Waterpark has both indoor and outdoor pools. However, as the outdoor pool is heated, it's usable all year round - not just when it's warm.

3. Rivelin Valley Paddling Pools

Rivelin Valley Paddling Pools only offers paddling pools, as opposed to swimming pools - nevertheless, it's a fantastic place to go if you need to cool down on a hot day.

4. The Dome

Like Barnsley's Metrodome, Doncaster's Dome features a swimming pool that has both indoor and outdoor sections.

