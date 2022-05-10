Before you go for a swim in the great outdoors, please be aware of the dangers it poses – not all of these venues have dedicated lifeguards, nor are they all appropriate for those without ample amounts of experience in the water. If you’re not confident in your swimming ability, it may be a better idea to stick to indoor pools.
1. Manvers Lake
Manvers Lake is a great place to visit on a hot day - you can go for a quick dip or take part in one of its organised swimming events if you'd like. Be careful, however - it's not suitable for inexperienced swimmers.
Photo: -
2. Calypso Cove Waterpark
Located in Barnsley Metrodome, Calypso Cove Waterpark has both indoor and outdoor pools. However, as the outdoor pool is heated, it's usable all year round - not just when it's warm.
Photo: -
3. Rivelin Valley Paddling Pools
Rivelin Valley Paddling Pools only offers paddling pools, as opposed to swimming pools - nevertheless, it's a fantastic place to go if you need to cool down on a hot day.
Photo: -
4. The Dome
Like Barnsley's Metrodome, Doncaster's Dome features a swimming pool that has both indoor and outdoor sections.
Photo: -