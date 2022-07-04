RSPCA inspector Jack Taylor was called out to the property in Bramley on June 26 to find that a hedgehog needed a helping hand after getting wedged between the bars of a metal gate.

Jack said: “The podgy little porker had tried to push through the metal bars of a garden gate and got himself well and truly stuck!

“Our call-taker who logged the report from the member of the public who found the little hedgehog aptly named him ‘wedgehog’ when they tasked me the job!

“Thankfully I was able to arrive quickly and carefully squeeze him backwards out of the railings. I checked him over and he’d not suffered any injuries, luckily, so I popped him in some bushes at the bottom of the garden so that he could toddle back to his hoggy home!”