RSPCA inspector Jack Taylor was called out to the property in Bramley on June 26 to find that a hedgehog needed a helping hand after getting wedged between the bars of a metal gate.
Jack said: “The podgy little porker had tried to push through the metal bars of a garden gate and got himself well and truly stuck!
“Our call-taker who logged the report from the member of the public who found the little hedgehog aptly named him ‘wedgehog’ when they tasked me the job!
“Thankfully I was able to arrive quickly and carefully squeeze him backwards out of the railings. I checked him over and he’d not suffered any injuries, luckily, so I popped him in some bushes at the bottom of the garden so that he could toddle back to his hoggy home!”
The RSPCA urges people to take care around wild animals and to keep a safe distance. Anyone concerned that animals are sick or injured should call the charity's emergency line on 0300 1234 999.