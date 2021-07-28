Beat the Street Sheffield event draws to a close and winners will be announced soon

Sheffield’s Beat the Street campaign invited residents to walk, cycle and roll as far as possible in six weeks as part of an interactive game to encourage people of all ages to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives.

This years event, which ends at 7 pm on July 28, has seen a total of 60,133 people walk, cycle, and run an incredible 450,000 miles for the interactive competition.

Marlcliffe Primary School currently lead the total points leaderboard; Westways Primary School are in second place, and Walkley Primary is in third position.

The Ingle Runners have been using Beat The Street event for their weekly runs around Sheffield.

The physical activity game has had a huge impact throughout the city, and no matter where a team is on the leaderboard, people are glad to have taken part.

The Ingle Runners (pictured) have been enjoying the Beat the Street event across the city.

Tara Ingle and her sister Bridget set up the Ingle Runners three years ago to help them deal with their grief after the death of their father Brendan - a well-known boxing trainer.

At work, Tara herself is a respiratory nurse working in general practice with people who have long-term conditions such as lung disease.

She is committed to showing the power of exercise, and in her spare time, she has inspired local women to take up running to tackle mental and physical challenges.

She previously played Beat the Street Rotherham, and when she discovered that the game was coming to Sheffield, she decided to get the Ingle Runners involved as a team.

She said: “We are really enjoying it. I first heard about Beat the Street because I live in Rotherham, and we signed up in that game to support the children’s school. I loved that the game helped me explore different places – we’ve been going all over the place and have been amazed at what was on my doorstep. When you live somewhere for a long time, you have a tendency to stick to the same routes, so it has been a real eye-opener.

The game has really helped us find new routes, which is good practice for races as you have to expect the unexpected! It also encourages us to go that one step further as well!”

Her work brings her into contact with people with long-term conditions, and she tries to encourage them to get out as much as possible.

She said: “My mantra towards healthcare is to get rid of drugs and do exercise. There is not one thing that exercise doesn’t help with. The best thing you can do is exercise.

“The other great thing about Beat the Street is that you meet different people. I had a fantastic conversation with a lady I met at a Beat Box and ended up exchanging numbers!

“We’ll all be sad when it ends.”

This year’s Beat the Street Sheffield event was organised by Move More and Sheffield City Council with the help of Intelligent Health and funding from the National Lottery, Sport England and local partners.