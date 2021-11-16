Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden in North Yorkshire.

The North Yorkshire monastery is a great day out for anyone of any ages, with activities for both adult and children.

The Fountains Abbey is one of the largest and best preserved ruined Cistercian monasteries in England, making it a must-see historic building.

Guided tours of the atmospheric abbey are available twice-a-day at 11am and 2pm, giving you the perfect insight into this ancient Abbey.

In addition to the Abbey, there is also a water garden for the public to enjoy, with mirror-like ponds, statues and follies that has taken all the ancient and ruin designs into the design.

From the Abbey down to the riverside, green lawn stretches down making it the perfect place to have a picnic. Paths also lead down to the deer park which is home to Red, Fallow and Sika deer. The lawn also gives opportunity for the children to let loose and explore the landscape around them. A play area is open for the children too, meaning the place has opportunities for all, including dogs who are welcomed in the abbey and gardens as long as they are on a lead.

After your stroll, why not visit the visitor centre restaurant for something to eat, or the visitor centre shop to buy gifts or seasonal products.

The World Heritage Site also has something to offer coming up this Christmas. The Abbey will be filled with glowing Christmas lights to make the exploration of the historic ruins just that bit more exciting and beautiful.

To get to the Fountains Abbey, it takes 1 hour and 30 minutes via the car or just over 2 hours via the train.

Parking at the visitor centre car park is free as well as at the main admission point into the estate.