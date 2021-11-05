How do I get to Gulliver’s Valley?

Based just outside Sheffield in Rotherham, the theme park is just a short journey away. The quickest route for those travelling by public transport is to get the X5 bus from Sheffield Interchange and travel for 25 minutes to Mansfield Road/Waleswood Road in Aston and walk the remaining 11 minutes to Gulliver’s Valley. To get there in the car, follow Sheffield Parkway and A57 to to Mansfield Rd/A618 in Aston and continue on Mansfield Rd/A618 to the theme park.

What is there to do at Gulliver’s Valley?

Children enjoying the paraglider ride at the theme park, which is based just outside Sheffield in Rotherham. Picture: Chris Etchells

There are a wide selection of rides for both youngsters and thrill-seekers including the tree top drop; T-Rex tower water ride and Gully Town carousel for mini adventurers, while the rides such as the daring 360 Gyrosaur; desperado drop and grand prix racers are likely to appeal to adrenaline junkies.

Other attractions at the theme park include the dragon’s peak climbing walls; inflatable kingdom, dragon’s nest quest, which is suitable for children between the heights of 90cm and 120cm; mini golf and mini grand prix facilities at Gully Town mini golf and Gully Town grand prix, respectively.

Gulliver’s Valley also boasts a number of play areas including the Lost World play area, which is a Jurassic play attraction designed for mini-explorers; bank heist, a western-style play area and the mini farm with plenty of animals for youngsters to meet and observe.

What accommodation is available at Gulliver’s Valley?

There are plenty of rides to keep the whole family entertained. Picture: Chris Etchells

For those wanting to extend their trip and stay overnight, it is also possible to book a range of accommodation options including tipi tents; cabins that sleep up to four people; princess suites at the Castle Hotel which include a double bed and triple bunk bed; Unicorn suites at the Castle Hotel with a double bed for the adults and a triple bunk bed area as well as themed shark and dinosaur-themed lodges.

How much are tickets to Gulliver’s Valley and where can I buy them?