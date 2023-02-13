11 stunning Sheffield spots that are a credit to the city - as chosen by Star reporters

Whether it is the hustle and bustle of shops and cafés on Sharrow Vale Road, or the babbling waterfalls of Wyming Brook, there are plenty of incredible places to visit in Sheffield.
Reporters working for The Star have chosen their favourite Sheffield spots.
Look through and see if your chosen Steel City destination is on the list.
1. There are plenty of incredible places to visit in Sheffield
Where is your favourite spot to visit in Sheffield?
Photo: Mix, see other pictures in series for details
2. Wyming Brook
Danielle Andrews said: "“Wyming Brook is my fave dog walking spot, it’s such a lovely place when you walk on the stones up the river.“
Photo: Sarah Marshall
3. Meersbrook Park
Molly Williams said: “View from Meersbrook Park especially on Bonfire Night and at New Year. You can see all the displays over the city for free! And people bring their own fireworks.”
Photo: 3rd party
4. The Botanical Gardens
Harry Harrison said: “Might be a bit basic but I'm a big Botanical Gardens fan. We don't have a fancy greenhouse in Peterborough so it very much piqued an interest in my first year at university.”
Photo: 3rd party