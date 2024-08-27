Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam and Noel Gallagher have officially announced they are getting back together for Oasis's long-awaited reunion.

The Britpop band, who split nearly 15 years ago following a brawl backstage at a music festival in Paris in 2009, announced the series of dates in a social media post at 8am this morning (August 27).

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher famously parted ways in 2009 (File photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The UK and Ireland tour in 2025 will visit: Cardiff Principality Stadium, July 4/5; Manchester's Heaton Park, 11/12 and 19/20 July; London's Wembley Stadium, July 25/26 and 2/3 August; Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, August 8/9; and Dublin's Croke Park 16/17.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, August 31, from 9am BST.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28, 2009, saying he "simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer".

Fans have been pleading with the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris .

Reunion rumours have intensified recently after they teased an announcement for 8am on Tuesday , and reports that the feuding brothers were ending their disagreement.

Confirming the Oasis Live 25 tour, they said: "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."