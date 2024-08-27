Children play in Luke Lane, Wadsley Village, July 5, 1967Children play in Luke Lane, Wadsley Village, July 5, 1967
Children play in Luke Lane, Wadsley Village, July 5, 1967

Sheffield retro: Nostalgic photos bring back memories of life in Wadsley and Wadsley Bridge

By Jane Salt
Published 27th Aug 2024, 07:44 BST
Shops, cottages, pubs and more feature in this nostalgic trip back in time.

We’ve taken a step back in time to look at the Sheffield suburbs of Wadsley and Wadsley Bridge to look at how life there has changed over the years.

The scene at Wadsley School as residents packed into the playground for the last public meeting of the "Save our Village" campaign, before the inquiry in the Town Hall, Sheffield, July 10, 1967

1. Save our Village

The scene at Wadsley School as residents packed into the playground for the last public meeting of the "Save our Village" campaign, before the inquiry in the Town Hall, Sheffield, July 10, 1967 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Star Inn, Wadsley. Photo submitted by Mr Hides of Deepcar

2. The Star

Star Inn, Wadsley. Photo submitted by Mr Hides of Deepcar Photo: A.Robinson

For a great number of years the property at the corner of Laird Road and Worrall Road was the newsagents, run by Sidney Cooke and his wife. Submitted Joe Castle

3. Newsagent

For a great number of years the property at the corner of Laird Road and Worrall Road was the newsagents, run by Sidney Cooke and his wife. Submitted Joe Castle Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Wadsley Post Office emptied and ready for demolition, circa 1968. Photo submitted by Joe Castle

4. Post Office

Wadsley Post Office emptied and ready for demolition, circa 1968. Photo submitted by Joe Castle Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

