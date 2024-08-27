We’ve taken a step back in time to look at the Sheffield suburbs of Wadsley and Wadsley Bridge to look at how life there has changed over the years.
1. Save our Village
The scene at Wadsley School as residents packed into the playground for the last public meeting of the "Save our Village" campaign, before the inquiry in the Town Hall, Sheffield, July 10, 1967 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. The Star
Star Inn, Wadsley. Photo submitted by Mr Hides of Deepcar Photo: A.Robinson
3. Newsagent
For a great number of years the property at the corner of Laird Road and Worrall Road was the newsagents, run by Sidney Cooke and his wife. Submitted Joe Castle Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Post Office
Wadsley Post Office emptied and ready for demolition, circa 1968. Photo submitted by Joe Castle Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
