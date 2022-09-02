Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September’s national Premium Bonds prize draw has taken place.

This month, two prize pots worth £1m each will be given to two Premium Bond account holders.

The full amount of prize money being distributed amounts to around £138.6 million each month - so read on to find out if you’ve received any of it!

However, if you’re wondering what exactly a Premium Bond is, here’s everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is a Premium Bond?

A Premium Bond is a lottery bond given out by the National Savings and Investments. Unlike a conventional lottery, the money put into a bond account isn’t gambled.

Instead, it sits dormant, receiving no interest and no deductions. Accounts are selected at random each month to receive prize money - this can range from £25 to as much as £1,000,000.

The random number generator that decides who will receive money is known as ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment). It is currently in its fifth incarnation, with the first being created in 1957.

How can I enter?

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to purchase a Premium Bond. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website . Alternatively, you can buy one by post by sending a valid cheque with a completed application form.

Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed and protected by the UK Government’s treasury.

How did Sheffield and South Yorkshire do this month?

The full list of Premium Bond accounts to receive prize money in South Yorkshire in August are as follows:

£5,000 211CK371065

£5,000 16ME671401

£5,000 149BR337446

£1,000 210TY774617

£1,000 224AX746585

£1,000 430PA108168

£1,000 448RA210823

£1,000 477BD902086

£1,000 467YN450749

£1,000 413YH307152

£1,000 499PD043398

£1,000 377TX557921

£1,000 226FQ478617

£1,000 501AC734935

£1,000 351CX381648

£1,000 438ZZ952534

£1,000 44LQ925206

£1,000 349HY337142

£1,000 355KB932844

£1,000 387PW087818

How can I check if I’ve won?

Winning a Premium Bond prize is all well and good, but it’s not worth much if you don’t know if you’ve won to begin with!