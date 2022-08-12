Players in Sheffield are being urged to check their UK Millionaire Maker code from the special EuroMillions draw for the chance to become an instant millionaire.
The EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker event draw on Friday 22 July saw 22 guaranteed millionaires made in the UK and one of the winning codees on 22 July was JLBZ 08015 and the ticket-holder has until 18 January 2023 to claim their prize.
Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.
Players can check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk – Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.
"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.
“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”
If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.