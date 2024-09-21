Sheffield is changing and improving rapidly thanks, in part, to the Heart of the City II project.

The regeneration project has seen new shops like Fjallraven and Yards, mixed-use spaces, and even a much-loved park arrive in the city centre.

But, due to a combination of nostalgia and ambition, there are still many things Sheffielders want to see in the city which have not appeared just yet

Some of the ideas below from The Star’s readers are based on the city’s history, including John Lewis and the ‘hole in the road’.

Others are looking to new ideas for the future, hoping for new independent shops, more designer clothing stores, and more clubs and bars.

Let us know if there are any ideas missing which you would like to see in the centre’s future.

1 . John Lewis 37 people said they wanted a department store. We do of course have Atkinson's on the Moor, however, the number of department stores in days gone by is a much-missed memory. In particular, John Lewis (formerly Cole Brothers) is still very much in the forefront of shoppers' minds. 7 in 10 people who wanted a department store mentioned John Lewis by name. Photo: Chris Lawton Photo Sales

2 . Designer clothes stores Designer clothing options, particularly for men, seem to be in demand in Sheffield. Yards Store, pictured, a designer menswear brand, just opened this year. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Castle Market Despite the Moor Market recently celebrating its 10th birthday, many people are still looking back with more fondness to Sheffield's Castle Market. The photo shows shoppers in July 1996, and although it closed in 2013, it is still missed by many. | NW Photo: Heppinstall Photo Sales