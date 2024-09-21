But, due to a combination of nostalgia and ambition, there are still many things Sheffielders want to see in the city which have not appeared just yet
Some of the ideas below from The Star’s readers are based on the city’s history, including John Lewis and the ‘hole in the road’.
Let us know if there are any ideas missing which you would like to see in the centre’s future.
1. John Lewis
37 people said they wanted a department store. We do of course have Atkinson's on the Moor, however, the number of department stores in days gone by is a much-missed memory. In particular, John Lewis (formerly Cole Brothers) is still very much in the forefront of shoppers' minds. 7 in 10 people who wanted a department store mentioned John Lewis by name. Photo: Chris Lawton
2. Designer clothes stores
Designer clothing options, particularly for men, seem to be in demand in Sheffield. Yards Store, pictured, a designer menswear brand, just opened this year. | National World Photo: National World
3. Castle Market
Despite the Moor Market recently celebrating its 10th birthday, many people are still looking back with more fondness to Sheffield's Castle Market. The photo shows shoppers in July 1996, and although it closed in 2013, it is still missed by many. | NW Photo: Heppinstall
4. Hole in the Road
The picture shows Castle Square roundabout, better known as the Hole in the Road, in October 1992. Although considered by many to be a major city landmark, like many constructions of its time, the Hole in the Road did not age well. It lasted from 1967 until 1994, when it was demolished. Quite a few readers - around 20 - said they wanted it back. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield