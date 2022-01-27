Louise Haigh MP says rising energy prices could send total bills in Sheffield soaring by £146m

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh insists urgent action is needed over rising energy prices which are likely to affect families across the city.

The Labour MP says Sheffielders are likely to face a £146,294,400 total rise in energy bills when the price cap is lifted in April, which would leave many families struggling to make ends meet.

Angie, who lives in the Sheffield Heeley constituency, has shared her story with Ms Haigh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angie said: “Our energy bills will rise from £160 per month to £460 a month. I’ve worked hard all my life and this price rise will mean; we have to work every hour just to keep our heads above water.”

Ofgem will announce the new price cap for April 2022 onwards.

According to energy sector specialist Cornwall Insights, bills could rise by 46 per cent, from £1,277 a year under the current price cap to £1,865 a year.

Ms Haigh said: “Unfortunately, Angie’s story is not the only one I have heard in the past few months. Many constituents have been in touch with me to ask for help and guidance and to simply voice their disgust at how this Government is refusing to support people through this energy crisis.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, it is likely that the price for Sheffielders on average will increase by £588 a year.

Ms Haigh said: “Tory ministers must be on another planet if they think people in Sheffield can afford this energy price bombshell. People across our city are worried sick about how they will cover the bills, and the Tories are asleep at the wheel.”

She added: “Labour will stand up for the millions of families across the country, with a package that won’t just help the average household with around £200 off bills, but also targeted and focused support for those who need it most – including low earners, pensioners and the squeezed middle – with up to £600 in total off their bills.