Applicant Jones Homes has been granted permission by Rotherham Council to build the homes, on land between Winney Hill, Firvale and Hillside Green.

The development will be made up of three three bed homes, six four bed homes and three five bed homes, with vehicle access taken from the newly created Hillside Green.

A report to RMBC from the applicant states that the development will be served by the new estate road constructed as part of the Hillside Green development linking up to a single priority junction onto Winney Hill.

“The newly constructed Hillside Green junction withWinney Hill was designed to be capable of serving both the Hillside Green development and the whole of the draft allocation,” it adds.

“The proposed development will be served by two separate private drives from Hillside Green with three properties taking direct access from it.”

Parking is also provided as part of the scheme; houses up to three bedrooms will have a minimum of one garage and parking space, or two parking spaces per property.

Three of the homes will be allocated as affordable, made up of three bedroom mews houses.

The design and access statement adds: “There are significant opportunities for improving the ecological value of the site with habitat enhancement and provision for bats and bird species such as tits, sparrows and flycatchers.

“The landscape scheme will include the use of native tree, shrub and meadow species providing pollen, nectar and fruit for a wide range of insects, birds and mammals.”