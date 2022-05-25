More than six million people visited Barnsley town centre states annual council report

The year-end corporate performance report gathered data on a range of subjects between April 2021 to March 2022, and will be presented and reviewed at the next cabinet meeting on June 1.

More than 6.2 million visitors flocked to Barnsley town centre last year – ahead of the council’s target of 4.7m visitors, according to the report,

The number of visitors to the borough's museums and outdoor attractions reached a new high of 1.4m, with a "total economic impact" of more than £32m.

Councillor Alan Gardiner, cabinet spokesperson for core services, said: “In Barnsley, we have bold ambitions for what we want our borough to be. We see it as a place which fosters and grows ambition, where everyone can lead healthy lives, live in quality homes and be the best they can be.

“This year-end performance report highlights the fantastic progress we’re making across our five priorities, which is a testament to the continued hard work of our employees with the support of our partners and communities.

“We could not do this without your support, so we thank you for helping us to continue building towards making Barnsley the place of possibilities.