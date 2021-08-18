Jobs Sheffield: University of Sheffield Students' Union launches recruitment drive with over 30 job vacancies

Following a challenging year in which the Students’ Union (SU) has had to restructure in response to the pandemic, the organisation says it is now rebuilding its capacity for the years ahead.

It already employs more than 450 members of staff and is located close to the city centre.

Successful candidates will join the SU in representing, enhancing, and supporting the lives of students at the University of Sheffield.

It comes after the Office for National Statistics revealed that unemployment rates had fallen to 4.7 per cent in the three months leading up to June, after a significant rise during the height of the pandemic.

Unfortunately this percentage is still higher than before the beginning of the Covid crisis, when the number stood at 3.9 per cent, but experts are happy this is a step in the right direction towards economic recovery after an extremely challenging 18 months.

Data has also shown the number of job vacancies available in the UK passed 1 million for the first time on record in July.

And Sheffield is no different to the national trend, with plenty of new job roles popping up over the last few months as Covid restrictions have lifted and a number of sectors, including nightlife and entertainment industries, have reopened for the first time since last March.

Sheffield Students’ Union says it is committed to creating a fairer, more equal, more inclusive, more diverse and liberated workforce.

With the upcoming roles, flexible working arrangements will be available, and you can find out what else the team are currently doing to create an inclusive workplace on the job adverts when they are posted.

Recently, Sheffield SU was voted the number one SU in the UK by Student Crowd.

In 2020, Sheffield SU was voted the best students’ union in the Whatuni Student Choice Awards for the fourth year running. These awards continue the legacy of ten years at the top - from 2008 to 2018 Sheffield SU was voted number one by the Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey (the survey closed in 2018).

Morgan McArthur, Sheffield Students’ Union Activities and Development Officer 2021/22, said: “Working at the number one SU in the UK, which is powered by students, is a unique and valuable experience.

"I’m proud that we have recently advertised over 100 roles designed for students who are studying, and have a wide variety of other roles suited to various levels of experience. This is a really exciting time for our SU as we expand what we can offer to students, and we can’t wait to welcome more people into our friendly SU community.”

The SU is an independent charity, powered by students, which works closely with staff and departments at University of Sheffield.