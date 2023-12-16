Some of these pups would love to sprint around Sheffield's parks and the nearby Peak District with a whole family, while others prefer to stick to resting in a garden and cuddles from their owners - could you provide a home suited to either of these, or anywhere in between?
If you think your home could be the perfect fit for one of the following dogs, please visit the website of the relevant charity to find out how you can adopt or foster.
If you cannot foster or adopt any of the canines, but you would still like to help the cause, consider making a financial donation to aid their work, again by following each charities' website.
1. Olive, Helping Yorkshire Poundies
Olive the Cane Corso is only 2 years old and is a super sweet goofball. She loves people and attaches very quickly, so she will need a home with lots of company where she won’t be left for long to begin with. She walks well on the lead, travels well, is housetrained and knows commands – she’s a bit of a superstar! Olive is generally good with other dogs, but would be best as the only dog in the home.
2. Clover, Helping Yorkshire Poundies
Pretty Clover is only around 1-2 years old, and is a medium sized Lurcher. She is a lovely girl who is very friendly with everyone she meets. Clover needs a very special home who want to help a dog who really needs them. She is super intelligent and will learn quickly, but struggles to ‘relax’ and switch off, so needs regular rest time in a cosy, comfy crate. She has a very strong prey drive, and is most definitely not cat/small furry friendly! Clover gets very stressed around other dogs on walks, and will need careful socialisation around other dogs. She has so much potential, and HYPS are happy to help with costs for a behaviourist.
3. Timone, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
Timone is six-month-old Deerhound X Mastiff. Timone was rehomed from the sanctuary earlier in the year, but sadly due to a change in circumstances, he has returned. He is still a puppy so very confused as to why he is here, and very much missing his home comforts. Timone would benefit from ongoing basic training such as recall so he can burn off some steam. He is best suited to a home with low leaving hours initially and could live with another adult dog but this is not essential. He can be a little too friendly so is best suited to a family with older children (12+). A secure garden is a must. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Franklin, Helping Yorkshire Poundies
Franklin is a lovely one year old goofy puppy who is desperate to find a breed-experienced, confident home after being at the shelter for a year. His main issues lie with his lead walks. He cannot cope with walks in busy areas and needs a home in the countryside so he can be safely managed on walks. He is fully housetrained and can be left for a few hours with no issues. He loves to run and play with other larger breed dogs. He will need a child-free home and will need careful introductions to visitors. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies