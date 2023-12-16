2 . Clover, Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Pretty Clover is only around 1-2 years old, and is a medium sized Lurcher. She is a lovely girl who is very friendly with everyone she meets. Clover needs a very special home who want to help a dog who really needs them. She is super intelligent and will learn quickly, but struggles to ‘relax’ and switch off, so needs regular rest time in a cosy, comfy crate. She has a very strong prey drive, and is most definitely not cat/small furry friendly! Clover gets very stressed around other dogs on walks, and will need careful socialisation around other dogs. She has so much potential, and HYPS are happy to help with costs for a behaviourist.