A real life witch living in Sheffield has revealed the one spell she refuses to cast despite countless requests from customers - insisting "it's wrong".

Lindsay Squire, aged 41, has been a practising witch for nearly 18 years and casts spells for protection, money, abundance, self-love, prosperity, healing, banishing and boundaries.

But there's one request she refuses to fulfil - love spells.

Lindsay says she's frequently contacted by people wanting her to help them to get their crush to fall for them, but insists: "It's wrong to try to make someone love you - they should want that themselves".

Lindsay says she rejects Hollywood stereotypes of witches - portrayed as 'Wicked Witch of the West-types' with green skin, warts, and a hooked nose - and says she practises a nature-based craft that focuses on intuition and tarot.

As a "green witch" - focusing on plants and nature - Lindsay refuses to perform 'manipulative' love spells, instead promoting realistic magic that supports personal growth.

Lindsay, a witch and author, from Sheffield, said: "Would you want someone to do a spell on you to force your feelings? I won't cross that line."

"I receive at least one message every day from someone on Instagram asking if I would cast a love spell for them, and it usually involves making someone fall in love with them in some form or another.

"This kind of magic is manipulative and unethical, and could be making someone do something they would not do unless the spell is cast upon them."

Lindsay says she spells magic with a "K" at the end and said: "This is the differentiate between witchcraft magick and the kind of magic that is used for entertainment purposes such as pulling a rabbit out of a hat or cutting a person in half."

Lindsay hopes to reshape public perceptions of modern witches.

She first became a witch in 2008 after feeling "a strong spiritual call to begin practicing witchcraft" after regularly seeing psychic mediums in her teens.

Lindsay describes her entry into the practice as motivated by a deep connection with the natural world rather than any notion of supernatural powers.

"It's not Harry Potter," she said.

"It was my relationship with nature, the energy I felt there, that made me realise I was a witch."

For the first decade, she kept her witchcraft hidden "in the broom closet" due to social judgment and a devout Christian partner.

Her family and friends, however, were supportive.

"You want to tell people, but not everyone can. It's a big part of who you are," she said.

After that partnership ended in 2017, she publicly embraced her identity.

"It was really liberating to say 'yes, I'm a witch' and not hide anymore," Lindsay said.

Her life soon changed and she began sharing her knowledge on Instagram, where her audience grew rapidly.

"I started posting educational content about witchcraft to help people who felt isolated starting out," she said.

That outreach led to a book deal - an "unbelievably lucky" break via a direct message.

She has since written eight books and is working on a ninth, produced her own tarot and oracle decks, and authored a graphic novel about Irish folk witch Biddy Early.

Her Instagram following has soared to over 500,000, and her days of anonymity have evolved into a platform for education and community.

Lindsay said: "My books are for beginners and those with a little more knowledge, but all draw from that feeling of wanting to make sure others don't have to feel as isolated as I once did."

Despite her visibility, she guards the details of her spells closely.

"Many witches don't like to talk about specific spells, because it lets other people's energy in, which could affect the outcome," she said.

Still, she shares her everyday rituals - protection spells, daily visualisations, and the use of crystals and herbs.

She also performs spells for prosperity and mental health, always underlining that witchcraft is not a cure-all.

"You can't just cast a spell and expect things to change. You have to work toward your goals," she said.

Before writing became her primary career, Lindsay made much of her living as a tarot reader, preferring face-to-face sessions to sense someone's energy better.

She charges £30 for an in-depth Celtic Cross reading and £10 for a three-card spread.

"I always wanted people to get value, not just a perfunctory reading," she said.

Beyond the spells and cards, she emphasises modern witches are ordinary people.

Lindsay said: "There are so many more witches than people realise, but many aren't open about it because of lingering stereotypes.

"We're normal. We have jobs, kids, friends."

Lindsay says she is a "green witch" - focusing on plants and nature.

"There are traditional witches, folk witches, Wiccans, pagans. It's like the different branches of Christianity," she said.

When asked about the "dark side" of witchcraft, she is clear.

"Some witches do hex or curse, and there's a misconception that magic is black or white, good or bad," Lindsay said.

"But magic, like nature, is about balance - there's beauty and cruelty."

She emphasises it is about empowering and supporting, rather than controlling or harming.

She said: "We're not what people expect - but maybe, through a bit more understanding, we can add just a little more magic to the world."