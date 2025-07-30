Dinosaur Desert by Dr Nick Crumpton and Ola Plocinska

Meet a trailblazing palaeontologist who was the first woman to lead a dinosaur expedition, take to the skies with witches who use umbrellas to fly, learn how to become a superstar entertainer with one of the world’s greatest showmen, and enjoy an epic world tour with a megastar mystery-solver with a sizzling summer selection of children’s books.

Age 7 plus:

Dinosaur Desert

Dr Nick Crumpton and Ola Plocinska

Meet Zofia Kielan-Jaworowska, a simply dino-mite, trailblazing palaeontologist who was the first woman to lead a dinosaur excavation expedition and whose work expanded and turned on its head what was known about the earliest mammals.

Inspired by the life and achievements of this remarkable Polish woman, children's writer and zoologist Dr Nick Crumpton and illustrator Ola Plocinska bring young readers a thrilling adventure based on Zofia’s groundbreaking discoveries on dinosaur expeditions in the Mongolian Gobi Desert which captivated the world.

From the massive claws of the mysterious Deinocheirus to the delicate bones of the earliest mammals, Zofia’s discoveries helped rewrite the history of life on Earth but her journey wasn’t easy. Growing up amid the devastation of Nazi-occupied Poland during the Second World War, Zofia was forced to study in secret and refused to let the conflict silence her dreams. With unstoppable courage, and through the uncertainties of post-War Europe, she became a world-renowned palaeontologist and travelled all the way to the Gobi Desert – one of the windiest, wildest places on Earth – where she uncovered fossils hidden for millions of years.

Created in collaboration with the family of Zofia, who died in 2015 aged 89, Dinosaur Desert celebrates the one hundredth anniversary of her birth, and her incredible life and work. Extensive archive material combines with graphic novel-style spreads and vivid portrayals of the Gobi Desert to immerse children in not just the world of dinosaurs and prehistoric mammals, but in unsung heroine Zofia’s early years surviving the devastation of wartime. Captivating, inspirational and packed with fascinating facts, Dinosaur Desert is the perfect gift for the next generation of palaeontologists.

(Templar Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Museum of Lost Umbrellas

Marie-Louise Fitzpatrick

Imagine an island, a museum, secret passages and talking birds, a large dog, a child in need of a family, a creaky house, swimming, flying, and lots and lots of magic! If you think a story could never pack in all that, then you haven’t yet dived into the first book of award-winning Dublin author Marie-Louise Fitzpatrick’s show-stopping debut fantasy middle-grade series, The Cloud Witch Chronicles.

Fitzpatrick, whose debut YA novel, On Midnight Beach, was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal, sets free her prodigious imagination on a soaring and spectacular adventure set on a magical island where the houses grant you wishes, the alleyways are secret portals… and a girl called Dilly Kyteler is eager for a new home after the death of her mum.

When Dilly arrives on the godforsaken island of Ollipest, in the middle of the Celtic Sea, to live with a cantankerous old great-aunt she is unsure what to expect from her new life. What she certainly doesn’t expect is to find magic! Until now, the magic of Ollipest Island has been a well-kept secret. But then the island’s Museum of Lost Umbrellas opens after many years of closure… and when the museum attracts some unsavoury anti-magic outsiders, Dilly finally discovers the true nature of the family she was born into. It’s time to unlock her ancestral powers and help keep the magical island safe.

Youngsters will fall in love with The Museum of Lost Umbrellas, a dazzling, epic adventure where witches fly with umbrellas, magical dogs walk out of the sea, and pet parrots suddenly become humans. Filled with Fitzpatrick’s immersive storytelling, an irresistible brand of magic and excitement on every page, this is just the start of what promises to be a totally bewitching series.

(Faber Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 9 plus:

The Magic in You

Mat Ricardo

Join one of the world’s greatest showmen, Mat Ricardo, and learn how to become a superstar entertainer… and boost your confidence at the same time. Ricardo, who learned his craft as a street performer in London’s famous Covent Garden before travelling the world’s theatres, cabaret clubs and festivals, shares his knowledge, experience and expertise to teach youngsters not just how to levitate, juggle and perform magic tricks, but also how to uncover the magic inside themselves. A star of America’s Got Talent, Ricardo reveals he was once ‘a socially awkward, undiagnosed autistic loner with a bad stutter’ who was happiest in his own company and found the outside world confusing and overwhelming. Alongside his performing work, Ricardo is a TEDx speaker and an ambassador for the mental health non-profit Mental Ideas, and now he’s ready to teach children to do the impossible, from picking a lock and an astonishing range of circus tricks to comedy sets, magic, spy manoeuvres and science tricks. Like Ricardo, youngsters are encouraged – through humour, dedication and practical steps – to cast off their shyness and discover the magic that’s just waiting to be freed!

(Faber Children’s Books, paperback, £8.99)

Age 8 plus:

Nina Peanut: Epic World Tour Era

Sarah Bowie

Hands up if you want another Nina Peanut adventure? Fans of the one and only megastar mystery-solver Nina will be racing to get to grips with her outrageous new antics as Irish writer and illustrator Sarah Bowie makes a welcome return with her fabulous full-colour illustrated series. Nina Peanut: Epic World Tour Era is the third outing for everyone’s favourite naughty schoolgirl who also happens to be a superstar frozen pizza chef, ghost hunter, detective extraordinaire and creative genius. As Nina tells us, she is currently in her world tour era… ok, so she’s actually just going on an all-inclusive family holiday to Sunshiney Island, but STILL. And who's that she’s just spotted on the next sun lounger? Only her mortal enemy Megan Dunne who had told everyone at school she was off to the Maldives... Pack your sunglasses and flip flops and join Nina for a sandcastle competition, extremely elaborate ice creams, fun in the sun and the best holiday ever! With fun, laughter, mega mishaps and sunshine all the way, plus themes of friendship/frenemies, big dreams, and brilliant pets, there’s never a dull moment when Nina is on the case!

(Scholastic, paperback, £8.99)

Age 7 plus:

Grimwood: Rock the Vote!

Nadia Shireen

You can never be too young, or too old, to enjoy a bit of anarchy! Youngsters (and their parents!) will be grinning, guffawing, snorting and sniggering when they get their hands on the fifth woodland caper in one of the funniest children’s series currently on the market. Grimwood – a sort-of Watership Down with foxes which evokes tears of laughter rather than of sorrow – is the work of author and illustrator Nadia Shireen who has won awards for her picture books and been shortlisted for the Roald Dahl Funny Prize, the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize, the Week Junior Book Award and the Laugh Out Loud Book Awards.

Fully illustrated throughout, the books star two fox cub siblings, Ted and Nancy, who love their life in Grimwood… the forest where anything (riotous!) can happen. They have made a lot of new friends there but now Grimwood needs a new mayor! Titus has finally decided he’s had enough, leaving behind big antlers to fill. With characters new and old throwing their hats into the ring, who has what it takes, who has a hidden agenda, and who is simply in it for the parties? The only people who can decide the fate of Grimwood are… the residents of Grimwood. Oh, no!

Shireen serves up an irresistible blend of glorious gags, hilarious comedy routines, boundless madcap escapades, and a memorable cast of quirky characters who young readers will love following from first page to last, and from book to book. With a side helping of zany, high-energy black and white illustrations, which bring both the animals and the action to life, the Grimwood series has the legs – and the laughs – to run and run.

(Simon & Schuster Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 6 plus:

Dream Keepers: Map to Starlight Hollow

Rebecca Lewis-Oakes and Anastasiya Kanavaliuk

If you long for adventures full of friendship, fantasy and sweet dreams then head off to Moon Wood, a magical world beyond even your wildest dreams! Youngsters’ dreams are coming true with this adorable Dream Keepers series from former editor and now author Rebecca Lewis-Oakes, and Belarusian illustrator Anastasiya Kanavaliuk who is based in Poland. In the second book of the series, we meet Paisley and her friends who love being Dream Keepers and making sure everyone in their sleepy, happy town of Sunny Wood has sweet dreams. Even though Paisley's family has lived all over, Moon Wood is definitely her favourite place in the world. So when she discovers her family might be moving away, Paisley doesn't know what to do! Then Joya asks the Dream Keepers to update a beautiful, old map of Moon Wood. Paisley hopes the task will distract her from her dilemma. But as Paisley's worries grow, the Queen of Nightmare's shadows may find their way into Moon Wood once more… Can Paisley and her friends find strength in their friendship to shine a light in the darkness? Filled with exciting adventures, fantastical characters and creatures, and magical moments, this is a winner with all fantasy fans!

This book is published on August 7.

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 5 plus:

Emerald and the New Arrival

Harriet Muncaster

The most rebellious princess under the sea is making a splash again in the gorgeous new adventure in talented author and illustrator Harriet Muncaster’s cute and colourful series. The shining star is Emerald, mermaid friend of Isadora Moon, the adorably funny half-vampire, half-fairy whose sparkly world has been thrilling young readers for several years. Emerald is learning how to be a mermaid princess, but there are just so many rules. She loves having fun with her friends and exploring her underwater world with her pet octopus, Inkibelle… she doesn’t want to be stuck in the palace with everyone looking at her and checking that she’s doing things the proper, royal way. And now Emerald’s mum is expecting a baby and there’s so much to do before the big day! Everyone is excited but Emerald can’t help feeling a little… unsure. What if she gets woken up at night by all the crying? And what if Mum and her step-dad Auster are too busy with the new baby to think about her? But family life is full of surprises and Emerald is about to find out that being a BIG sister is a very special thing indeed. Full to its sparkly cover with fun, friendship, excitement and enchanting green and black illustrations, this magical chapter book carries resonant messages about families, friendships and siblings, and is perfect for early readers who like their glitter with a splash of wildness and wonder!

This book is published on August 7.

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

The One and Only You

Shane Hegarty and Ben Mantle

Top author and illustrator team, Shane Hegarty and Ben Mantle, push the boat out for a heartfelt picture book that takes little ones on an incredible trip across space and time to discover just how unique and special they are. Jump aboard and set sail with a child who voyages far and wide to meet people and animals, plants and flowers, oceans and lakes, and so, so many other things to finally ‘land’ the truth that there is only one YOU. With the prize of individuality lying at the heart of Hegarty’s delightful and playful story, and a gallery of Mantle’s trademark rich, vibrant and colourful illustrations giving extra life and meaning, this is a joyful journey for readers young and old.

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Dress-up Jobs: Glasses and Dress-up Jobs: Bags

Fernando Martin

The intriguing world of work springs to colourful life in a brilliant ‘dress-up’ series of picture books from the boffins at Oxford University Press. This fun, imaginative and informative series introduces a wide range of jobs through the hats, shoes, eyewear and bags used for each one. Structured across the course of a week, the child in each book chooses a different item from the dressing up box each day. Children can try guessing what job the different items are needed for before turning the page to enter the world of that job. A double page spread reveals what each job involves, what equipment is needed, and provides key vocabulary. At the end of the week, it’s time to try out some extra special jobs like being a racing driver or an astronaut, and each book ends with a fun activity… match the dressing-up item to the job. In Dress-up Jobs: Glasses, we meet Seren who spends her week days being a carpenter, research scientist, ski instructor, welder and reserve warden, and then at the weekend she tries being a spy in disguise and a rock star! And in Bags, we meet Anwar who discovers the world of a plumber, vet, postman, hairdresser and accountant, and at the weekend he tries the extra-special jobs of photographing stars on the red carpet and heading into the snowy peaks as a mountain guide! Perfect for pre-schoolers, the books introduce a wide range of familiar and unusual jobs, including urban, rural, daytime and night-time jobs, all vibrantly illustrated by Fernando Martin.

Both books are published on August 7.

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99 each)

Age 2 plus:

A Million Chameleons

Rachel Morrisroe and Aysha Awwad

Toddlers will love watching their grown-ups trying to get their tongue round a fun-filled, laugh-out-loud picture book featuring a coruscating chameleon word-play explosion! Perfectly created for reading aloud together, bestselling author Rachel Morrisroe and illustrator Aysha Awwad’s A Million Chameleons brings us a zany, rhyming giggle-fest and a cast of incredible chameleon illustrations simply bursting with comedy and colour. So, if you didn’t already know, the world is home to millions of colourful chameleons. What do you think they get up when no one is watching? From cheeky flicking-pea-leons to cute-as-cute-can-be-leons and even always-needs-a-wee-leons, there’s SO much more to these creatures than meets the eye! Spot the cheeky little chameleon hiding on every page spread, and have fun from start to finish!

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)