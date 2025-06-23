Sheffield’s trendiest district was flush with colour, vibrancy and pride on Saturday (June 21) for the second annual Kelham Pride carnival.

Thousands turned out to wind their way through the streets in a celebration of personal expression and the LGBTQ+ experience.

The technicolour parade kicked off at 12.30pm at Kelham Island Museum and swept through to Burton Road. The mass of banners and vibrant clothing made a rainbow of Ball Inn Bridge as it passed.

Here are 20 more fabulous photos of Sheffield’s community out expressing themselves at Kelham Pride 2025, celebrating individualism, making friends and standing up for the rights of others.

Read more here: Kelham Pride 2025 – 15 fantastic photos that capture the carnival atmosphere

1 . "I'm so happy your exist" Here are 20 more fantastic photos of Sheffield's community out enjoying Kelham Pride 2025. | Errol Edwards Photo Sales

2 . Pride in Kelham Here are 20 more fantastic photos of Sheffield's community out enjoying Kelham Pride 2025. | Errol Edwards Photo Sales

3 . Sun's Out Trans Out Here are 20 more fantastic photos of Sheffield's community out enjoying Kelham Pride 2025. | Errol Edwards Photo Sales