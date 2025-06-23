Kelham Pride 2025: 20 more fabulous photos of Sheffield out being loud and proud at Kelham carnival

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 09:00 BST

Here are 20 more fantastic photos of Sheffield's community out enjoying Kelham Pride 2025.

Sheffield’s trendiest district was flush with colour, vibrancy and pride on Saturday (June 21) for the second annual Kelham Pride carnival.

Thousands turned out to wind their way through the streets in a celebration of personal expression and the LGBTQ+ experience.

The technicolour parade kicked off at 12.30pm at Kelham Island Museum and swept through to Burton Road. The mass of banners and vibrant clothing made a rainbow of Ball Inn Bridge as it passed.

Here are 20 more fabulous photos of Sheffield’s community out expressing themselves at Kelham Pride 2025, celebrating individualism, making friends and standing up for the rights of others.

Read more here: Kelham Pride 2025 – 15 fantastic photos that capture the carnival atmosphere

Here are 20 more fantastic photos of Sheffield's community out enjoying Kelham Pride 2025.

1. "I'm so happy your exist"

Here are 20 more fantastic photos of Sheffield's community out enjoying Kelham Pride 2025. | Errol Edwards

Photo Sales
Here are 20 more fantastic photos of Sheffield's community out enjoying Kelham Pride 2025.

2. Pride in Kelham

Here are 20 more fantastic photos of Sheffield's community out enjoying Kelham Pride 2025. | Errol Edwards

Photo Sales
Here are 20 more fantastic photos of Sheffield's community out enjoying Kelham Pride 2025.

3. Sun's Out Trans Out

Here are 20 more fantastic photos of Sheffield's community out enjoying Kelham Pride 2025. | Errol Edwards

Photo Sales
Here are 20 more fantastic photos of Sheffield's community out enjoying Kelham Pride 2025.

4. 'Proud mama'

Here are 20 more fantastic photos of Sheffield's community out enjoying Kelham Pride 2025. | Errol Edwards

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrideKelham Island MuseumSheffieldCommunity
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice